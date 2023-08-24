Derby County closes in on signing Arsenal youngster on loan

Derby County is on the brink of securing a loan deal for Arsenal’s young talent, Tyreece John-Jules, as the current transfer window approaches its close.

The 22-year-old striker spent the previous season at Ipswich Town and has yet to establish himself as a regular player at Arsenal.

With the intention of providing John-Jules with more playing time, Arsenal is seeking another loan opportunity for him, and Derby County appears to be in the lead to secure his services.

While several clubs have shown interest in acquiring him, it appears that Derby County is making significant progress towards finalising an agreement to bring him on board, as reported by The72.

Given Arsenal’s surplus of first-team players for the upcoming season, the club is optimistic that a successful loan spell for John-Jules could pave the way for a permanent move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Just Arsenal Opinion

John-Jules is one of many players in our academy at the moment and the youngster does not look like he will get first-team chances soon.

If he wants to play for our senior side, he has to have an amazing season and score many goals. Otherwise, he will just be one of the academy players we will forget about as soon as he leaves.

This move will hand him another chance to prove what he can do.

