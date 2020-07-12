Derby defeat will leave sour taste in Arsenal mouths

Tottenham Hotspur will thank their lucky stars after they stole the three points at home to Arsenal this evening.

The Gunners were the better side for much of the match, but only lead on the scoreboard for around three minutes of play.

We opened the scoring from a sublime powered effort from Alexandre Lacazette inside 20 minutes, but before we could even settle back down into a rhythm we were pegged back.

Heung-Min Son levelled the scoreline minutes later after breaking in behind the defence, and Spurs began to put us under some pressure after that.

The remainder of the half was pretty even, while we had more possession, the defence was very much a Jose Mourinho special, and we were limited to very little inside the box.

On the outside we were the dominant team, but their organisation with the Mourinho bus firmly in its place proved too tough to break.

We started the second-half on the front foot again, with Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang carving out chances, but most of our efforts were coming from range with little space on offer from our rivals.

Tottenham began to make headway inside the final 15 minutes, with Spurs troubling us down our right-flank, and Emiliano Martinez had to save our necks a few times, only to beaten by a corner, their fourth of the match.

Despite bringing on fresh legs, we failed to get any clear-cut chances to try and level the match in the dying minutes, and our hopes of qualifying for Europe now look slim.

Was today the result of a Jose Mourinho masterclass? Or were our players too wasteful with the chances we had?

Patrick