Derby delight for Arsenal Women at sold-out Emirates, as Gunners keep pace in WSL title race

Jonas Eidevall and Our Arsenal Women welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to The Emirates for a derby day clash, hoping to reap some revenge on our North London rivals, and they did just that. With a game that was mainly dominated by our Gunner women, we managed to walk away victorious over the Spuds, in an all-important game for our season and title hopes. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

The first half started, and Arsenal looked to be the more dangerous team from the moment the whistle blew, having most of the possession of the ball and most of the chances. We began to look like we would score any minute, and came very close on two occasions early in the game, from set piece corners. Alessia Russo nearly put the ball past the keeper, and again almost getting a foot on a corner cross at the back post, but just couldn’t get the ball under control enough to finish it.

Spurs had a good chance in the first half, when a great through ball to Martha Thomas on the left saw our defence scrambling. Thomas cut inside into the box and took a shot, but Manuela Zinsberger managed to palm the ball off, and quickly retrieve it, to keep the scores level.

Arsenal kept most of the possession and continued to look the more likely to score, but Spurs also came very close, with a cut inside shot by Naz, that was somehow saved by the hand of Zinsberger, and sent towards the crossbar, hitting the top and going over for a corner. Great reflexes from Zinsberger to keep Arsenal on level terms going into the second half.

The second half started with Arsenal looking ready and raring to go, and it didn’t take them long to threaten the Tottenham goal, when Katie McCabe took a rocket of a shot outside the Tottenham box, that just took a deflection and sent the ball wide of the right-side post.

In the 49th minute Arsenal were passing the ball around well, trying to create space for a chance. Captain Kim Little got the ball and looked up, switching the play from the left onto the run of Beth Mead, who took a touch and nudged the ball towards Russo in the middle of the 6 yard box, being taken down in the process, but Russo was waiting to fire the ball into the top right corner of the goal, to make it 1-0 and put Arsenal in front.

Arsenal had the chance to make it two late on in the game after some quick thinking from Victoria Pelova, who dinked a ball into the box towards Katie McCabe, who had her back to the ball, but the Tottenham keeper came through her from the back and ended up winning the ball, arguably fouling McCabe in the process but it wasn’t given.

A great day of football for our Gunner women and not only a well-deserved win against our rivals but also an important win when it comes to this season title race, keeping us firmly in the running and looking raring to go for the rest of this season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

