Arsenal News Gooner News

Deschamps claims Saliba struggles to replicate club form for France

France manager Didier Deschamps says that William Saliba performs at a higher level when playing for Arsenal than for the national team.

The defender is widely recognised as one of the top centre-backs in club football, and his impactful performances nearly propelled Arsenal to a Premier League title last season. Unfortunately, the Gunners’ title challenge faltered after Saliba suffered an injury.

While Saliba was part of the France squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the national team boasts several centre-back options, making it challenging for the defender to secure regular playing time.

Deschamps has observed that Saliba’s performances for the national team don’t match the level he achieves with Arsenal in the Premier League. Despite being in the international setup during the current break, Saliba continues to face challenges, and his struggles have been commented upon by his national team boss.

Deschamps said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘He hasn’t had a lot of game time with us. He is performing well for his club.

‘At international level, he hasn’t always found himself in the best conditions in matches where I’ve rotated a lot. He isn’t in the same psychological situation with his club, where he doesn’t ask himself if he’ll play at the weekend. 

‘When he has game time with us, he tells himself he needs to play well because there are others behind him. ‘

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been superb for us for much of this season and it is baffling that he does not perform well for France.

But he is still young and his time will come for him to be prominent on the international stage.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta gets £50million backing for the January transfer window
Arsenal is set for a transfer windfall as Sociedad considers keeping Tierney
What do Arsenal fans think of the VAR audio released from Newcastle’s goal?
Posted by

Tags Didier Deschamps William Saliba

3 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Yes that’s true, with the limited game time have seen him in the national team, he hasn’t exactly covers hisself in glory, but that could be address with a tweaking of the national team set up.

    Reply

  2. Perhaps Deschamps should be asking himself why he can’t get Saliba to match the superb performances he gives game after game?
    A phone call to Mikel Arteta might help the water carrier!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors