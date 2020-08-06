Desperate Barcelona hopeful that they will agree a deal with Arsenal

Barcelona is very hopeful that Philippe Coutinho will be the next player that Arsenal sign after they have landed Willian, according to Spanish media outlet Sport.

The Spanish paper ran an article in which they discussed how desperate Barcelona is to get rid of Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian has become a liability for the club after his move from Liverpool in 2018.

They sent him out on loan to Bayern Munich this season and the Germans didn’t see enough to get them to agree to make his move permanent.

The Catalans are in need of cash as they chase their own transfer targets, and they also want to trim their wage bill to adjust to the changing times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sport seems to add to the rumours that Willian is on his way to Arsenal after they claimed that Barcelona is hoping that the Gunners will look to sign the Brazilian midfielder after they have completed the transfer of the Chelsea winger.

Coutinho enjoyed his best seasons as a footballer when he played in the Premier League with Liverpool.

The Brazilian has since suffered for form after leaving the competition and his agent, Kia Joorabchian, who also represents Willian, has been tasked with getting him a new team.