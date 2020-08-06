Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Desperate Barcelona hopeful that they will agree a deal with Arsenal

Barcelona is very hopeful that Philippe Coutinho will be the next player that Arsenal sign after they have landed Willian, according to Spanish media outlet Sport.

The Spanish paper ran an article in which they discussed how desperate Barcelona is to get rid of Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian has become a liability for the club after his move from Liverpool in 2018.

They sent him out on loan to Bayern Munich this season and the Germans didn’t see enough to get them to agree to make his move permanent.

The Catalans are in need of cash as they chase their own transfer targets, and they also want to trim their wage bill to adjust to the changing times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sport seems to add to the rumours that Willian is on his way to Arsenal after they claimed that Barcelona is hoping that the Gunners will look to sign the Brazilian midfielder after they have completed the transfer of the Chelsea winger.

Coutinho enjoyed his best seasons as a footballer when he played in the Premier League with Liverpool.

The Brazilian has since suffered for form after leaving the competition and his agent, Kia Joorabchian, who also represents Willian, has been tasked with getting him a new team.

Posted by

Tags philippe coutinho

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Thomo says:
    August 6, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Don’t think it would be good to have him and willian coutinho is a good player but I prefer Willian also having the 2 may stop
    The progression of the younger players

    Reply
  2. Maxis says:
    August 6, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Are we about to experience an influx of Brazilian players to the club? EDU influence?

    Reply
  3. Sean says:
    August 6, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    If we have another creator in mind to sign who is better then I’m all for it but if we dont then what’s the harm in a loan deal if its possible plus get Mesut out on loan or please sold if possible….

    Same with Guendouzi, Papa, Miki, Elneny, Mustafi and Chambers. If Torreira wants to leave then make sure Partey is the replacement and we are good to go.

    Things can be done here without us spending alot.

    Willian is a cert on a free plus Aubas new contract is just wages being paid to the both of them. Aubas extra 60k a week or so then Willians 150k a week. That’s 200k, when Miki leaves that covers that basically.

    Get rid of Papa, Mustafi & Chambers will bring in money to buy Gabriel and pay his wage with some money left over. Gabriel, Saliba, Luiz, Mari & Holding is enough…

    Reply
  4. ACE says:
    August 6, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    Arsenal hold all the cards in this
    hand with Barca. The Catalans
    are desperate to wash there
    hands of the Brazilian but AFC
    are the only club atm to show
    any interest in the former Pool
    man. Regardless of what
    information you may stumble
    upon Raul and co. arent going
    to sanction a big money move
    for PC, and imho would only
    entertain a potential swap or loan
    deal with Barca than makes
    ecomomic sense.

    Guendouzi and a little cash or
    PC on a £10M one year loan and
    Barca pay half the wages.

    If Willian is signed and MA plans
    on utilizes him more as a #10,
    then the PC discussion becomes
    a moot point

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs