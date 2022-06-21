Desperate player will leave Arsenal even if he loses millions in wages

Hector Bellerin enjoyed football for the first time in a long time when he played at Real Betis on loan last season.

The Spaniard had been surplus to requirements at the Emirates after putting in error-strewn performances at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta reacted to that by bringing in Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Bellerin was sent out on loan.

He is back at the Emirates, and Betis is struggling to sign him permanently.

After his fine loan spell, Arsenal wants to auction him to the highest bidder, but the defender only wants a return to the Seville club.

This has put the Gunners in a difficult situation since the Spaniards cannot meet their asking price.

A report on The Sun claims the defender is now willing to lose millions in wages to return to the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

The report claims he will make £34,000-a-week there, far less than the £110,000 he gets weekly at Arsenal.

He is also willing to forgo the last year of his Arsenal contract worth around £5.7m to seal the transfer.

This is a stunning show of preference from Bellerin, and we probably should just allow him to return to the La Liga side.

The right-back has spent over a decade at the Emirates, and he truly wouldn’t get a chance to play for us regularly again.

So our best option is probably to allow him to leave for free and save on his wages.

