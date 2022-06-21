Desperate player will leave Arsenal even if he loses millions in wages

Hector Bellerin enjoyed football for the first time in a long time when he played at Real Betis on loan last season.
The Spaniard had been surplus to requirements at the Emirates after putting in error-strewn performances at Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta reacted to that by bringing in Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Bellerin was sent out on loan.
He is back at the Emirates, and Betis is struggling to sign him permanently.
After his fine loan spell, Arsenal wants to auction him to the highest bidder, but the defender only wants a return to the Seville club.
This has put the Gunners in a difficult situation since the Spaniards cannot meet their asking price.
A report on The Sun claims the defender is now willing to lose millions in wages to return to the Benito Villamarín Stadium.
The report claims he will make £34,000-a-week there, far less than the £110,000 he gets weekly at Arsenal.
He is also willing to forgo the last year of his Arsenal contract worth around £5.7m to seal the transfer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
This is a stunning show of preference from Bellerin, and we probably should just allow him to return to the La Liga side.
The right-back has spent over a decade at the Emirates, and he truly wouldn’t get a chance to play for us regularly again.
So our best option is probably to allow him to leave for free and save on his wages.
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
He is a better backup RB than Cedric
Big Ups to Hector…
I get mad when i read out best option is to let him leave for free. How is that even a argument they want him he want them let them pay whatever money we can squeeze out of him. Anything is better than giving him away for free as for wages even if they pay 5 M we will still save the wages. If he really wants to leave tell him to pay 5 M let them pay 5M everybody’s happy
Goodbye buddy,we ain’t heartbroken.
The sheer OBSCENITY of all Prem wages is now SO absurd that my heart (and MANY others too) is not ABLE to bleed , even metaphorically, for a “poor destitute player” who may now , seemingly, have to eek out a poor living on a “mere” £34k pw, instead of being able to eat properly and live in a luxury house on the £110000, pw he gets currently.
So please raid your piggy banks and send all your spare cash to “poor, overcriticised, living on the streets” Hector Bellerin”! He really needs your help, so give generously.
good on him,i say! but as expected no matter what he does,someone will still find a reason to have a dig at him.there is no winning with some,is there??
Well said Simois
Only have to look at the 2 comments above yours .
Siamois*
😂
@Siamois
Realness…
a