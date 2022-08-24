Despite three wins Arsenal still need new signings

Listen to Arteta when he says “Don’t get carried away” by Dan Smith

The most relieving aspect regarding the weekend was Mikel Arteta’s insistence that the club is still working hard in the transfer market.

It would be easy to get carried away by our opening 3 wins and think everything is perfect within our squad.

Some Gooners have done that already.

As Arteta said: “It’s just three games. It doesn’t mean anything, there any still other teams that have to play. What it means is that we have managed to win three games….”

Despite finishing a massive 38 points behind Man City, apparently victories over Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth Is enough to convince some that they we have closed a huge gap.

How defeating those three teams proves we have the mentality to handle the pressure of a Championship race when we couldn’t cope with the expectation of finishing in the top 4, I have zero idea?

That’s either arrogance from some supporters, or they are at an age where they think a definition of a fan is to say everything is perfect about the side they support.

Either way it’s music to our owners’ ears. The Kroenke Family are less likely to feel pressured to invest if they hear their customers are predicting a title challenge. It reminds me of January when the priority was to slash the wage bill. Not just were we giving the likes of Aubameyang away, some were patting the likes of Edu on the back for it, simply because they thought what we had on the pitch was better than in the reality.

We ended up cursing a small squad and not having a prolific striker, something we caused by own choices.

Since Silent Stan brought his first shares, there is a history of this happening at the Emirates.

I remember once being top of the table in the New Year yet it being clear we needed a better keeper then Almunia. Our board wouldn’t authorise a move for a new goalie.

Before the season kicked off rumours strongly linked us with Raphinha and Tielemans.

If we were willing to spend in excess of 60 million for the Brazilian surely that’s a sign that we have recognised the wing position as needing strengthening?

The links for Tielemans seem to suggest that it’s a deal we are dragging our feet over. If those in power were not convinced on the Belgian already, will they be after 9 points out of 9?

It would be foolish though to base anything on the short term. Edu gets a lot of money to recruit talent and that’s what he should have been identifying since May.

If anything happens to Jesus, we are relying on Nketiah to be our main source of goals.

Elneny remains our cover in the CM positions and there’s still too much responsibility on young shoulders to be our sole creative outlet.

If those were the areas addressed in the summer, then that shouldn’t alter based on maximum points.

That’s what big clubs do; they act from a position of strength.

In January the likes of me were jumping up and down stressing the squad needed strengthening, but I was told to be quiet as my peers were blinded by a few wins.

