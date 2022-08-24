Despite three wins Arsenal still need new signings

Listen to Arteta when he says “Don’t get carried away” by Dan Smith
The most relieving aspect regarding the weekend was Mikel Arteta’s insistence that the club is still working hard in the transfer market.
It would be easy to get carried away by our opening 3 wins and think everything is perfect within our squad.
Some Gooners have done that already.
As Arteta said: “It’s just three games. It doesn’t mean anything, there any still other teams that have to play. What it means is that we have managed to win three games….”
Despite finishing a massive 38 points behind Man City, apparently victories over Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth Is enough to convince some that they we have closed a huge gap.
How defeating those three teams proves we have the mentality to handle the pressure of a Championship race when we couldn’t cope with the expectation of finishing in the top 4, I have zero idea?
That’s either arrogance from some supporters, or they are at an age where they think a definition of a fan is to say everything is perfect about the side they support.
Either way it’s music to our owners’ ears. The Kroenke Family are less likely to feel pressured to invest if they hear their customers are predicting a title challenge. It reminds me of January when the priority was to slash the wage bill. Not just were we giving the likes of Aubameyang away, some were patting the likes of Edu on the back for it, simply because they thought what we had on the pitch was better than in the reality.
We ended up cursing a small squad and not having a prolific striker, something we caused by own choices.
Since Silent Stan brought his first shares, there is a history of this happening at the Emirates.
I remember once being top of the table in the New Year yet it being clear we needed a better keeper then Almunia. Our board wouldn’t authorise a move for a new goalie.
Before the season kicked off rumours strongly linked us with Raphinha and Tielemans.
If we were willing to spend in excess of 60 million for the Brazilian surely that’s a sign that we have recognised the wing position as needing strengthening?
The links for Tielemans seem to suggest that it’s a deal we are dragging our feet over. If those in power were not convinced on the Belgian already, will they be after 9 points out of 9?
It would be foolish though to base anything on the short term. Edu gets a lot of money to recruit talent and that’s what he should have been identifying since May.
If anything happens to Jesus, we are relying on Nketiah to be our main source of goals.
Elneny remains our cover in the CM positions and there’s still too much responsibility on young shoulders to be our sole creative outlet.
If those were the areas addressed in the summer, then that shouldn’t alter based on maximum points.
That’s what big clubs do; they act from a position of strength.
In January the likes of me were jumping up and down stressing the squad needed strengthening, but I was told to be quiet as my peers were blinded by a few wins.
Dan Smith
Arteta says it’s just three games and we shouldn’t get carried away. This is exactly my point in my latest article, preceding this one. I’m all for not thinking that all is well and we’ll win the league, get top four, etc because we won our first three matches. Posters are saying that we finished 5th last season and we have strengthened so we would finish higher this season. They forget that other teams around us have also strenghtened, especially Tottenham Hotspur. Anytime one tries to point out the loopholes or adress any pending issue, one is called negative and critical. I support Arteta in his comment which I would interpret as saying that we need not be carried away but should focus on being consistent because that’s what will give us the results we want at the end of the season. Not tipping is to finish 2nd or 3rd or even win the league as someone predicted off the back of three wins
Tielemans is not needed. Its a DM that is needed to allow Partey to freely express himself in more advanced positions. I have watched him for club and country and I know his best role will always be as a box to box player. Also I disagree about Nketiah since he proved last season and even in preseason that given time he can score goals. A player with his style of play can always score goals. I wish Arteta would play him with Gabriel as I see them both scoring more together and they seem to understand their similar movement. It will be difficult for teams to stop both.
Hi Kev, agree 100% Tielemans is not for us.. another top DM would be great and then take your pick of the next player we buy as load as we can sell 2 or 3 players that just are not up to the standard required
I have read so many of your comments praising Nketiah and degrading Martinelli, now I ask you would you rather destroy the already working formation in order to fit in Nketiah just to prove your point?
Nketiah is a good striker but would definitely not bench Gabriel Jesus, do you suggest Arteta changes formation just to accommodate Nketiah?
I did not degrade Martinelli please. I only said Martinelli is not better and rated abo e his actual quality. I would play Nketiah as an inside forward and keep the same formation.
I don’t know what Niketiah has proved to you….
I am sure we have given contract extension to Niketiah just because we couldn’t have budget to buy 2 new CFs as we wanted to funds to bolster other positions..
Otherwise I don’t see any reason to extend his contract..
If he was as average as you lot imply him to be the coach wouldn’t have given him a new contract and if he played him earlier last season we may have actually done better as it was obvious he was better than Lacazette and Auba when he was here before he left. I don’t care what people think about him and will continue to support him till he leaves and back it with sense.
As I said, contract extension given to Niketiah only because we wouldn’t have afford to buy 2 new CFs because we wanted funds to improve other positions…
A CM or DM then good to go ,surprised so far how we’ve come on since last seasons horror show ending .
Not sure on this winger transfer talk ,seem overloaded to me .
I think we need CM and another CF..
I agree with author that if anything happens to Jesus then what??
We Will have to reply on mediocre Niketiah till the time Jesus is back…
Niketiah shouldn’t even be near of Arsenal squad , let alone his contract extension..
Same old same old talk about what we all know already. I’m yet to see a fan who’s saying we have the perfect squad. Everyone so far wants some back for either Partey’s position, Saka or Tomiyasu’s.
You seemed to be the only one going on about us closing to Man City and still talking about how arrogant it is to think we are close to them. Yet to see a single fan say we are close to Liverpool, not to mention City.
Just the fact that fans are riding the waves and enjoying the bright moment the team is in now doesn’t mean we’ve suddenly lost track of the reality.
It also seems you’re the only one cooking about Kroenkes seeing title fans chant and backing out of more recruitment. What is it are you really cooking?
You just can never bring yourself to credit the Kroenkes once for the turnaround and investment they keep putting into this team since acquiring full ownership since 2018 can you?
You can’t bring yourself to admit they’ve been acting like owners who cares after they got full ownership so you’d rather go on about your witch hunt about how they’re selfish and don’t care about the success of the club.
It was all there few weeks ago for Pete’s sake, Edu and Arteta makes all the plan for the recruitment and they both run the club. KSE just makes the money available, if Edu or Arteta don’t feel they need to spend on a certain player, how is it KSE’s fault Dan?
Geeeez when will you ever acknowledge the fact that the moment they gained full ownership, they’ve been investing in the club? They’re the ones who chose to support Edu and Arteta in their plans by terminating contracts and getting rid of players for the good of the team EVEN THOUGH IT WAS AT A LOSS!!! And I’m supposed to believe they’re all about their own pockets and they don’t care about making the necessary funds available? Give the KSE witch hunt a rest man, over half of the fanbase have already done that. Perhaps you should get on social Media and see how fans are singing his name calling him Daddy Kroenke when trying to troll other fanbase. I’m yet to see a single supporter raving about the Kroenkes except you still.
Cook up imaginary statements that we’re close to City, then still write about it being arrogance. Leicester City wasn’t close to any of the top six when they won the league. I’m not saying we’ll win the league or we’re close to City, but get the point.
Allow it man, these fans just want to enjoy some good game of football and cheer up the performance of the team always. Don’t be doing this, it gets tiring.
I have read that Arsenal are one of the 20 Clubs on the FFP watch list being some £213 million in debt. I have not seen the latest accounts so do not know exactly how the debt is structured and if the debt comes under FFP rules. If FFP is becoming a problem then before we can bring in any other players we must sell/loan and get unwanted players off the wage bill. Obviously Kroenke may or may not have a way of mitigating any FFP problems but to spend another £50/60 million on players seems to me as unlikely particularly if players are not needed.
It’s all just some media BS to create unrest among the fanbase. Ironic how it suddenly comes out when we’re doing great.
We’re on the watchlist but it was immediately reported by multiple journalists that we are safe and we can actually spend more money this summer. The media won’t add that to the headlines. Funny how City, Barca, PSG, Juventus are all on thelist but the name headlining each report is Arsenal
You well may be right but the fact is we are on the watch list. If anything will come of it is highly unlikely. However we are over £200 million in debt and I am sure that Kroenke will be keeping a track of things as any responsible owner would. Although you are also right , in that he leaves the running of the club to the club management, I still think that any major expenditure will ultimately be signed off by him.