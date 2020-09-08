Despite all the rumours, no offer has been made for Arsenal man yet

One Arsenal player that has been in the rumour mill for the past weeks has been Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman is one of the top players at the club, but he has seen his position threatened by the emergence of Eddie Nketiah.

The young Englishman impressed Mikel Arteta after cutting short his loan spell at Leeds United and he has been sharing the number 9 role with Lacazette ever since.

Lacazette has entered the final two years of his current deal at the Emirates and the Gunners haven’t exactly shown the desire to open talks over a new deal with him.

He has been linked with a host of teams including Juventus and Atletico Madrid in this transfer window.

The Italians seem to hold a strong interest in his signature following the appointment of Andrea Pirlo as their new manager.

However, Standard Sports is reporting that despite the rumours of him interesting European teams, the Gunners are yet to receive any offer for his signature.

Arsenal has been busy adding new players to their team in this transfer window, but the Gunners will have to sell before they can sign their targets and a tempting offer for the former Lyon striker might be accepted.