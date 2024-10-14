Despite Arsenal having 21 goal attempts and 9 corners we still lost to Chelsea Women again

Precision has been a weakness for this Arsenal women’s team. They just aren’t clinical in front of the goal.

On Saturday, our Arsenal women fell against Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium, but they certainly played enough to at least earn a point, if not a win. According to Flash Score, the Gunners women’s ball possession in the game was 53, while the Blues’ was 47. They had 21 goal attempts, while Chelsea had 11. However, of those attempts, Chelsea had six on target; Arsenal only had four, resulting in 17 being off-target.

We’ve discussed after the Bayern Munich game how our Gunner women need to become more dangerous in set pieces; they had 9 corner kicks but didn’t really challenge the Blues, whereas the defending WSL champions had 3 corners, one of which resulted in a goal.

Despite giving their all in attack, Arsenal women struggle with accuracy, are unlucky, and need to improve their finishing. That’s the same situation as last season, with our girls dominating the numbers but unable to convert opportunities into goals.

Apart from the offensive, I don’t know about you, but I’m starting to get worried about the defence this season. Last season, they were quite solid, but this has clearly eroded this time around…

Susan N

