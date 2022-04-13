Despite Arsenal’s defeats, Arteta still needs credit for a job well done so far

Mikel Arteta is getting a lot of stick for Arsenal’s two defeats last week, but the fact remains that the Gunners are still sitting in the Top Six, and he has made that possible, despite having the youngest team in the Premier League and also the smallest squad to choose from.
But the boss has also made good on his promise to clear out all the non-performing deadwood and bring in a team of hungry, talented youngsters that he has taught how to follow his tactics and philosophy.
And to be honest, there were very few Arsenal fans that believed that Arteta would manage to get the Gunners into Europe with a completely new young team, so for us to be where we are right now is actually quite impressive to to be honest.
But to be fair to the Boss, after we saw our raft of new arrivals in the summer, he made it clear that we were only half-way through our rebuild. As Arteta told Arsenal.com: “Just to give you some context, we renewed – in one year – five sets of contracts, and five of them are under the age of 23 for the first team. Then, in this period, summer to summer, we signed 10 players and seven out of the 10 are under 23 as well.
“So what I would like to explain is that is is not about this summer, it is about the project. It is about what we want to do. We have started the project, we are in the middle, so it is not just one window and go, it is window, window, window, window.”
It certainly seems like he was talking sense, and he has already told us that Arsenal is expecting an extremely busy summer window as well, so if he has managed to get us into the Top Six while only half way through the job, how much more will he get done next season?
Sam P
Absolutely. Beginning in June 2021 and completed in May 2023. That is when we should judge this two season process. Top six at the half way point this May will be entirely satisfactory.
This summer .
Out.
Leno Runarrson Bellerin Cedric Mari Mavro Niles Elneny Torreira Xhaka Lacazette Nketiah Nelson.
Squad
Ramsdale Turner
Tomi RB* Tierney Tavarez
White Gabriel Salba* Holding
Partey DM* Lokonga
ESR Odegaard Pepe AM*
Martinelli Striker*
U21 Saka Balogun Biereth Lopez Patino
Next season top 4 is my expectation.
Well he has till next season to deliver the champion league he promised since the process started.
And yeah since we have the youngest team in the league, we shouldn’t be dreaming of European competition at all. Even if the young team cost millions.
How about we go championship so we can have better competition there since our team is too young for the EPL. Are we not the youngest team in the league, we shouldn’t be seen with the big boys.
“Job well done?” What would that be?
We have no European football, falling out of 4th, and never finished higher than 8th.
All this while our checkbook manager spent £250 million, 150 million last Summer. Add some of the most unsightly football I’ve seen in decades.
Defense no better than when Luiz and Bellerin were here, check goals conceded. Loaned out youngsters, 2 of which playing CL football, but weren’t ready for Arsenal.
Gave away players for free, and amateurish January sees us promoting 5 youngsters when Guendouzi, Saliba, Mavro, Auba, and Nelson are elsewhere.
All while hoping to finish at least 6th and call it progress, while 2 previous managers got sacked for that; While still qualifying for Europa league at least!
No, not job well done, finish higher than 8th first. Get Arsenal back into European football, where they were when Arteta took over.
Credit where credit is due, but what has Arteta improved exactly in nearly 2 1/2 years?
Only thing I can think of is his own bank balance .
Absolutely spot on…
100% agree with you…
I wonder How Wenger would have built the team if he would have be given 300 Million to spend in Market
I don’t understand the hypocrisy of some our Arsenal fans that we abused our most successful manager in history by flying aeroplanes before the match with banners of Wenger out who was delivering European football every year but we are happy to settle down for top six see as improvement now??
And and most important Wenger never got this much amount of budget… also his squad in his last 6-7 years of his tenure was far inferior than what we have…
Come on guys his team has finished in top 4 with midfield of Diaby, Denilson and Eboue…
And still faced so much abuse from our so called intellectual fans
Ah yes to cover up his limitations as a manager bring out the age excuse for the 100th time ,we get it you bought some younger players but that doesn’t give you a free pass for the next 5-10 years .
I would u set stand if these players were say low transfer fee players but he seems to miss out the part that he’s spent 250 million in 18 months .
And it’s pretty obvious why the club went down this path .
You’re 1 and 2 points don’t make sense to me as that deadwood as you put it won Arteta that fA cup ,so if they are deadwood what does that make the players he as now .
This set of players are no better than the team that Wenger left for Emery .
Their is a number of reasons in my opinion, why the gaffer won’t be going anywhere soon.
And here are my take.
1) He has bought his self vital time by winning the FA cup.
2) He has clear out the dead wood that burdens the wage bill.
3) He seems a natural born coach.
4) He seems to understand and respect the tradition and ideals of the club.
5) Though not a legend he was an influential member of the first team..
6) Arsenal did make a mistake sacking Emery prior to employing Arteta ( though it was more like a mercy sacking ) after a poor run of results due mainly to communication.
7)Having made the decision to employ Arteta, he honestly hasn’t done that bad, maybe a bit of over thinking like our most recent game, but he would have learned from that experience.
Their are definitely mistakes along the way, Saliba is the first one comes to mind, but that case can still be corrected.
The gaffer needs help from a sporting director, and here is why I recommend Marina Granoskaia from Chelsea, players like Guendouzi, Saliba and Mavropanos and a few others would be properly be accounted for.
There is a clear path the gaffer wants to go, it’s just that recent results don’t help.
Fact, he took over a team that the season before finished 5th and was in Europe albeit Europa. Fact a lot of the “deadwood” that has been released is doing well at their new clubs and playing at a high level in their league and Europe. Fact the squad age is not an excuse because that has been planned that way and they are all experienced. Fact we have ended up with a weaker squad, not stronger. Fact no European football has been to our benifit as far as injuries and fatigue is concerned. Fact if we dont finish above 5th, we haven’t improved the teams capability from when he took over. Fact all of the current teams Arsenal youths have been promoted from our youth to the first team by previous managers, none by this. Fact our attacking play is the least productive it has been for years. Fact we are yet to see any improvement in league position since Arteta took over. Fact over a quarter of our home games under Arteta have ended in defeat. Fact Arteta has had more money spent on a team in his short time and one window than any other manager. Fact Arteta was humbled by the person he took over from when that manager had a weaker team. Fact Arteta was humbled by Patrick Vierra, the person, reportedly he got the nod over. So a lot of things still need to be done to say Arteta is or has done a good job. Finish 4th and he has done a good job, finish lower and i dont see it.
A job well done – not for me by any imagination.
1. He does not process the technical knowledge or ability.
2. He has no man management skills.
3. His team selection has been bewildering at times questionable with the lack of tactical opposition knowledge.
4. Far too much chat and no action, blaming everyone bar himself.
5. Allowing the team to be cut to bone whilst chasing a euro place – immature, unqualified and down right suicidal.