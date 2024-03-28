Despite Atletico Madrid’s interest Arsenal look favourites to sign prolific striker

Viktor Gyokeres is attracting significant interest, with Arsenal expressing serious intent to secure his services.

Despite Arsenal’s previous focus on players like Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, Gyokeres’ consistent goal-scoring performances for Sporting Club have captured their attention.

Sporting acknowledges the challenge of retaining Gyokeres, given his impressive form and growing interest from top clubs.

However, Arsenal faces competition for his signature, with Atletico Madrid also entering the fray, according to reports from Sport Witness.

Atletico, previously interested in Juventus’ Moise Kean, is now eyeing Gyokeres as a potential summer acquisition.

Nevertheless, the report suggests that Arsenal holds a favourable position in the race for Gyokeres, as the Swedish forward is keen on a return to English football following his previous spell at Coventry City.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres has been one of the hottest strikers in European football and we expect him to keep scoring even if we add him to our group.

The striker has already proved his worth in England and may not need much time to start scoring regularly at the Emirates if we sign him.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…