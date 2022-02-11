Despite beating Wolves with 10 men Piers Morgan still has problems with Arsenal

Piers Morgan is one of the more well-known Arsenal fans, but you cannot say he loves the work Mikel Arteta is doing.

The English TV host is always quick to point out issues at the club since the former midfielder became its manager.

One of the most unpopular decisions Arteta has made is banishing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club’s first team.

The Gabon star has since left the club to join Barcelona, but Morgan remains adamant that Arsenal is missing a top striker and a leader.

The Gunners secured an impressive 1-0 win against Wolves last night despite playing almost half of the second period with ten men.

It took a heroic performance from them to earn those points. Morgan appreciates that but says the team is still lacking.

After the win, he tweeted: “FT: 0-1. Excellent rearguard win by 10-man Arsenal. But our lack of a top striker, lack of a real captain/leader, and shocking lack of general team discipline all remain big problems.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morgan will always find something wrong in Arsenal’s game as long as Arteta remains the club’s manager.

The Spaniard has done well by ignoring the critic so far while concentrating on the job at hand.

As long as his team keeps getting the results against all odds, we would continue to back the Spaniard.

Hopefully, we can sort out our disciplinary problems on the field sooner rather than later.

