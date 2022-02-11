Despite beating Wolves with 10 men Piers Morgan still has problems with Arsenal

Piers Morgan is one of the more well-known Arsenal fans, but you cannot say he loves the work Mikel Arteta is doing.
The English TV host is always quick to point out issues at the club since the former midfielder became its manager.
One of the most unpopular decisions Arteta has made is banishing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club’s first team.
The Gabon star has since left the club to join Barcelona, but Morgan remains adamant that Arsenal is missing a top striker and a leader.
The Gunners secured an impressive 1-0 win against Wolves last night despite playing almost half of the second period with ten men.
It took a heroic performance from them to earn those points. Morgan appreciates that but says the team is still lacking.
After the win, he tweeted: “FT: 0-1. Excellent rearguard win by 10-man Arsenal. But our lack of a top striker, lack of a real captain/leader, and shocking lack of general team discipline all remain big problems.”
Morgan will always find something wrong in Arsenal’s game as long as Arteta remains the club’s manager.
The Spaniard has done well by ignoring the critic so far while concentrating on the job at hand.
As long as his team keeps getting the results against all odds, we would continue to back the Spaniard.
Hopefully, we can sort out our disciplinary problems on the field sooner rather than later.
He did the same to Wenger and Emery, so at least he is consistent in disliking the managers; don’t think it is personal with Arteta.
Maybe he can scout players then, or chip in with a few millions. Criticizing is fine, but offer solutions, or be part of a solution, don’t just be a Debbie-Downer.
I agree with that. Just wish he followed another team. The constant moan does nothing to help.
Morgan also found issue with AW and UE so its not as simple as an Arteta issue
But apart from the leader bit he is dead right
Discipline is a major issue
Lack of a quality striker is obvious to a blind man.
A nod is as good as a wink to a blind parrot
Has he ever kicked a ball? Just because he’s famous doesnt mean he knows anything about what he talks. Ignore him. So negative.
realistic commonsensical take on the situation, as he gave a nod to the 3 points and the required efforts of the players, then spoke to the obvious pre-window concerns that continue to exist for all to see post-window…it was neither bombastic nor over-the-top, which is a fairly uncommon approach for this particular unauthorized Arsenal spokesman