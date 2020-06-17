Despite being a friendly, Mikel Arteta slammed his Arsenal flops after Brentford loss

Arsenal has been preparing hard for their end to the Premier League season. Mikel Arteta’s side faces a tough task in their bid to return to Europe next season and the Spaniard knows that they have to be in top form for the rest of the season.

In their bid to be in the best possible shape ahead of the restart, the Gunners played two friendly games and the second game against Brentford ended in a loss for them.

The Spaniard had originally claimed that the game was just to give minutes to his stars but a new report from The Athletic claims that the Spaniard didn’t enjoy the performances of some of his players in the 3-2 loss, and he made that clear to them after the game.

The Athletic claimed that the Spaniard told the players who didn’t do well in the game what he felt about their terrible performances.

The Gunners will face Manchester City on their return to football today and Arteta would hope that his underperforming players will have made corrections to what they got wrong in the game against Brentford.

A win for Arsenal is very possible because even Pep Guardiola has admitted that his players won’t be in top shape (Man City website) ahead of the visit of the Gunners.

Arteta will hope that his knowledge of the City team would help him mastermind a shock win that could help them get the confidence to chase as many wins as they need until the end of this season.