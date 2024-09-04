Despite Brighton draw, Arsenal are on a remarkable run in 2024

Arsenal have had quite a remarkable 2024.

The Premier league has taken a pause with the introduction of the first international break of the season, with the chance for a lot of clubs to do a mini reflection on the start they’ve had to the season so far.

Looking further back into the year we’ve had in the Premier league I cannot help but mesmerize at how we didn’t manage to bring the title home last season, I mean the draw against Brighton at the weekend marked only the third time we’ve dropped points in the entirety of the calendar year so far, having played 21 games in the league, we’ve won 18, drawn 2 and lost only 1, yes one !

Our only loss in that period unfortunately cost us the title, with few of us able to forget that villa game at home last season. The thing that kick-started this run of form was funnily enough a warm weather trip to Dubai for team bonding and recharging our batteries, this was very much needed at the time, given that we had just suffered back to back losses to West Ham and Fulham respectively. After that trip our next game was a 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace at home and given the run we went on to have it was known that the trip to Dubai would prove the catalyst to our title charge last season. Unfortunately the only loss in that run at home to villa meant that we lost the title to a relentless Man city.

Nevertheless we cannot deny what an amazing run the club has been on in the PL this year and we would be hoping that it carries on unto our next couple of games after the international break, so that we can build a solid platform to mount another title push this year.

What do you think has been our best PL performance this year gooners ?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…