Ben White recently made headlines for his decision to opt out of playing for England.

The defender has reportedly had a less-than-ideal experience with the national team and has chosen not to represent England in the future.

This news comes as a disappointment to the Three Lions, particularly given White’s fine form and significant role within the Arsenal team, which is currently vying for success in both the league and the Champions League.

White’s decision to forego playing for England has garnered mixed reactions from some England fans, but according to a report from The Athletic, he is highly regarded within the Arsenal community.

The report highlights White’s positive influence and leadership qualities, particularly in mentoring younger players at the club. He is generally seen as a man of good character within the Arsenal setup.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Snubbing England will always be considered a bad act, but White has his reasons, and we support him as his club, considering the defender has done no wrong for us.

He is one of the finest defenders in our squad now, and his form is part of why we have become tough to beat.

Not playing for any country during this break means he would rest very well ahead of the return of club football.