Despite his agent’s claim Arsenal man is far from joining La Liga side

Lucas Torreira is expected to continue preseason preparations with Arsenal this summer as he struggles to find a new home.

Despite his fine form on loan at Fiorentina last season, no club has come forward with an offer to sign him yet.

The Serie A club wanted a discount which Arsenal will not give even though the midfielder says he doesn’t want to remain at the Emirates.

We reported today that his agent believes they have an agreement on personal terms with the Spanish club, Valencia.

That seemed to suggest he was close to joining the La Liga side and might not travel for the Gunners’ preseason.

However, a new report on Sport Witness claims although he has reached an agreement on personal terms with Valencia, he is still far from joining them.

This is because the Spaniards don’t have the money to buy him. They intend to offload some of their players in this window to raise funds.

Until that happens, Torreira will remain a player of Arsenal Football Club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torreira did well on loan last season, and he could be useful to us in this campaign.

Although Mikel Arteta has never really liked him, squad depth will help us to challenge for different trophies.

However, Torreira knows he will not play often and will certainly be on the lookout for a new club.