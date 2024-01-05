Despite his injury problems, Arsenal do not want to sell Smith Rowe

Arsenal is expected to make changes to its squad in this transfer window as one of the teams challenging to win the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta has been backed with several top signings in the last two summer transfer windows, but his team has fallen short in the last few weeks.

They need to improve their options, but finances are tight, and one way to achieve this is to sell some players.

Arsenal has some fine talents in its group now, and the Gunners will not want to lose any.

However, there are fringe players whose sale could fund the move for better players, one of whom is Emile Smith Rowe.

As a Hale End Academy graduate, Arsenal values the midfielder, but injuries have ravaged him since he has been at the Emirates.

This is why some would not be surprised if he is offloaded this month, but Arsenal is not looking to sell.

The Sun claims they will offload some players if an offer arrives for their signature, but Smith Rowe is not one of them.

They want him to remain in the group and overcome his many injury problems.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is one of us, but if the club sells him, we will also understand because he has been too injury-prone to be helpful to us.

