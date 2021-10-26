Despite his obvious talents and potential, Arsenal fans may never see this loanee play for them

The Sun speculates that Arsenal is struggling to convince William Saliba that he has a future at the Emirates.

The Frenchman is yet to kick a ball for the Gunners’ senior team, yet he has thrived on loan at French Ligue 1 clubs where he has impressed against opponents like Kylian Mbappe.

The defender still has over two years left on his current Arsenal deal and the Gunners don’t have to press the panic button just yet.

However, they have given his number 4 shirt to Ben White and that is not a show of confidence in any way.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Predictably, Saliba might ask to be sold because he hasn’t received the confidence of Mikel Arteta so far in his career.

It makes little sense for him to agree to stay if he wouldn’t be given an important role at Arsenal, considering his exploits out on loan.

The investment in Ben White also means Arsenal has almost certainly secured their left and right centre-back spots.

If Saliba is kept at the Emirates next season, he would play behind the Englishman and Gabriel Magalhaes.

With two years left on his deal, he could decide against signing a new contract, putting Arsenal in a difficult position.

If Arteta remains convinced that Saliba isn’t good enough for his team, then Arsenal should cash in on him in the summer. Although they might struggle to recoup the £27million they paid to sign him.