Despite injuries, Man City will not make it easy for Arsenal

Will City’s injuries be a blessing for Arsenal!

Reports from the Manchester Evening News, are circulating that Manchester City are awaiting results to see if they will be without some of their key players over the weekend or not.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero may all be missing for Guardiola. Sterling and De Bruyne pulled out of international duty and may not be fit enough if this game comes too soon for them, but no matter if those particular players are out of the squad, City are a strong side and always have the ability to bounce back and produce on the day. Even if we think they are not “quite there” they cannot and should not be underestimated.

So even if these few players are missing I am sure City will give us a tough game, and for us playing in an away fixture after an international break where many of our players have been flying all over the place is never an easy feat, but if we have a fully fit team, and the tactics are bang on, then I have no doubt that we can grind out a result and even come away with all three points.

City will be a tough task for us on Saturday, but we have beaten them only a few months ago so we know we are capable of doing so, and after our team gets assessed today and tomorrow we will have a clearer insight into who is fit from our boys, who has had an injury free international break and who needs more time to recover.

A lot of our players are due to come back into the side after hopefully returning from injury, and I hope that we have more positive news than what it looks like City will have as I want us to really kick off and stamp down some authority in the league, especially against the big guns! Gooners?

Shenel Osman