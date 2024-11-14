Despite injuries Odegaard tops the Premier League chart for key stat

Martin Odegaard’s recent return from a two-month injury layoff has highlighted just how crucial he is to Arsenal’s success. The Norwegian midfielder wasted no time in showing his value to the team, providing an assist in his first start back against Chelsea, further proving his importance in Arsenal’s bid to stay in the title race. Odegaard is undeniably the creative engine behind the Gunners’ midfield, and his return has come at a pivotal time as they aim to regain momentum.

A new statistic underscores just how indispensable Odegaard is to Arsenal. According to Talk Sport, he has created 62 chances from open play in 2024 alone—more than any other player in the Premier League. This impressive feat places him ahead of Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, who has created 59 chances, and Liverpool’s Luis Díaz, with 58. Odegaard’s playmaking ability stands out, and it’s clear why he is regarded as one of the top midfielders in Europe.

Odegaard’s role in Arsenal’s attacking buildup is central to their style of play, as he consistently provides key passes that open up opposition defences. His ability to dictate the tempo of the game and find creative solutions is unmatched in Arteta’s system, making him not only Arsenal’s primary creator but also one of the most valuable players in the squad.

The fact that Odegaard will not be joining the Norway national team during this international window is a positive for Arsenal. It will allow him to rest and fully recover, minimising the risk of further injury setbacks. With Arsenal looking to challenge for silverware in both the Premier League and European competitions, having Odegaard fully fit and firing is a significant boost for Arteta and his team. His creative contributions will undoubtedly play a major role in any success the Gunners achieve this season.

