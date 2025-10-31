Despite interest Arsenal man could remain beyond this season

Gabriel Jesus’ future at Arsenal appears uncertain, although it remains possible that he will stay at the club until the end of his contract. The Brazilian forward has experienced mixed fortunes since joining the Gunners, with injuries and inconsistency often interrupting his progress. Just as he began to rediscover his best form earlier this season, another untimely setback halted his momentum.

At the start of 2025, Jesus suffered an injury that has kept him on the sidelines, and there is no clear indication that he will return before the end of the year. The timing of this injury could not have been worse for the player, as Arsenal’s attacking line has evolved in his absence.

A Changing Landscape in Arsenal’s Attack

In response to the injuries to both Jesus and Kai Havertz, Arsenal acted decisively by bringing in Viktor Gyökeres. The Swedish striker has quickly established himself as the team’s main attacking option, impressing with his physical presence and consistent goal-scoring form. Mikel Merino has also demonstrated his capability to contribute in an advanced role when required, giving manager Mikel Arteta additional flexibility.

As a result, Jesus now faces an uphill battle to reclaim his starting position once he returns to full fitness. The competition for places has intensified, and Arteta’s side appears to have adapted effectively to his absence.

According to Get Football News France, there is considerable interest from several clubs in securing Jesus’ signature. Arsenal are reportedly open to selling him if a serious offer arrives, recognising that his opportunities could become increasingly limited as the team continues to progress without him.

Jesus’ Determination to Stay

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Jesus is said to prefer remaining in North London. He is determined to stay and fight for his place rather than seek an immediate transfer. The Brazilian forward is known for his strong mentality and work ethic, qualities that have earned him respect within the Arsenal dressing room.

While the Gunners would likely consider offers for financial and tactical reasons, Jesus remains focused on returning to fitness and contributing to the team once again. His commitment to staying until his contract expires at the end of next season suggests he is ready to prove his worth, even in the face of growing competition for his position.

