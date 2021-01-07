Despite interest from outside, Arsenal fears the worse with expensive flop

Despite not appearing for Arsenal in the last nine months, Arsenal fears that expensive flop Mesut Ozil might not be ready to leave this month.

The German hasn’t played for the club since March and they froze him out of the squad for this season.

It is unlikely that he will be registered this month, even though the Gunners have the chance to do that.

The midfielder is now being linked with a move away from the club so that he can play some football again.

But Arsenal fears that he will remain with them and earn the remaining £8.75million that he would be due by June, according to Sun Sports.

The report also said that the midfielder will be paid a loyalty bonus if he remains at the club until the end of this season.

It adds that a team from Turkey and one from the MLS want to sign him, but Ozil’s £350,000 per week salary can hardly be paid by teams in both competitions.

If he leaves Arsenal this month, the Gunners would likely continue to pay a part of his wages, even that would bring some relief for them.

His agent, Dr Erkut Sogut has, however, maintained that he wants to stay at Arsenal and why would he not? His pockets will be lined very nicely.