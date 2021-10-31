Despite interest from top clubs Arsenal wants to convince Premier League ace to move to the Emirates

Raheem Sterling is edging closer than ever to a Manchester City exit and Arsenal wants to add him to the squad at the Emirates.

The attacker worked with Mikel Arteta when the latter was the assistant manager of City.

He knows the attacker well and could help the Englishman return to form.

However, several other top European clubs want to sign him, including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Sterling’s willingness to play abroad means the Gunners could miss out on his signature to another club.

However, Todofichajes says Arsenal remains unfazed and has plans to bring him to the Emirates ahead of his other suitors.

Manchester City is open to cashing in on him, as they know he could walk for free in less than 2 years.

However, they have set an 80m euro asking price for anyone who wants to sign him.

That is a huge fee to pay for an attacker that is struggling for form, but Sterling has proven to be one of the finest Premier League players in recent years.

Arsenal needs a top player who would take the team to a new level as they rebuild it, and Sterling could fit that description.

The attacker also earns a lot of money and the Gunners would be worried if he would become another Willian at the Emirates.