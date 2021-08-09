Despite interest in Maddison Arsenal hasn’t given up on La Liga ace

Arsenal remains interested in a move for Martin Odegaard despite their recent bid to add James Maddison to their squad.

Odegaard spent the second half of last season at the Emirates and he was one of Arsenal’s best players.

He returned to Real Madrid this summer after his loan deal expired and the Norwegian intends to make a name for himself at the Spanish club.

It is a difficult task considering the players he would compete with for a spot in their midfield.

At the moment, he seems to be in the plans of their new manager, Carlo Ancelotti and that will make it hard for Arsenal to sign him.

However, transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano, delivered an update on the Gunners’ pursuit of his signature recently and claimed that they hope that he would become available in this transfer window.

He says that they will try to sign him permanently also, however, it is up to Real Madrid to accept such an offer or not.

He tweeted: “Arsenal are still keeping an eye on Martin Odegaard. He’s always been the main target as number 10 – if he decides to leave Real and Real decides to sell him, Arsenal will bid for Odegaard.

“Arsenal would be ready to try also for a permanent move… but it’s up to Real.”