Despite landing Partey, Ian Wright thinks Arsenal needs this transfer target

Ian Wright is happy that Arsenal managed to land Thomas Partey before the last transfer window closed, but he doesn’t think the Ghanaian is all the Gunners need.

Partey has made Arsenal a stronger side after they triggered his release clause on the final day of the last transfer window.

He has made two starts for the club already and the difference with him in the team is clear.

While he is expected to have an impact on the team as he gets used to how his teammates play, Wright believes that he isn’t all that the club needs.

He admitted that Partey is a major signing, but he claims that there is a reason why Arsenal also wanted to sign Houssem Aouar in the summer and he thinks that they still need him.

Asked about Partey’s arrival, Wright told Premier League Productions as quoted by The Metro: ‘I’m very happy. The way he played in midweek against Rapid Vienna, okay they’re not the greatest opposition but he was magnificent.

‘He’s exactly what Arsenal are looking for. He can bring the ball forward and he can set moves going. I think we’ll see Xhaka dropping in and Ceballos further forward because at the end of the day that’s where Arsenal still need to create in that last third of the pitch.

‘I don’t mind that [Partey’s disciplinary record] because he’s somebody that does intercept. Already from his first game he’s got more interceptions individually than the rest of Arsenal’s midfield. He’s somebody that can win the ball but he can progress the ball. They still need more, he’s not the main one and that’s why Arsenal went for Houssem Aouar as well. I’m hoping they can still get him at some stage but Partey is a massive improvement on what Arsenal have got.’

Aouar might become the one that gets away from Arsenal as the Gunners now face competition from the likes of PSG and Juventus for his signature.