Despite making over 40 appearances Arsenal star will return from his loan spell

Despite making over 40 appearances this season, Arsenal star Fabio Vieira will return from his loan spell at FC Porto.

The Portuguese midfielder joined Porto on loan last summer after struggling to secure regular game time at the Emirates. With limited opportunities under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal agreed to send him back to his former club to gain valuable minutes on the pitch.

Impressive loan spell but no permanent deal for Vieira

Vieira made the most of his chance at Porto, featuring in over 40 competitive matches throughout the campaign. Despite the team’s struggles and lack of title challenge, he was a key player who consistently impressed with his performances. His commitment and quality were clear every time he took to the field, winning plaudits from fans and pundits alike.

However, reports from The Sun reveal that Porto will not be able to sign Vieira permanently this summer. The Portuguese club reportedly lacks the financial means to match his current salary at Arsenal and complete a permanent transfer. This means Vieira will return to north London at the end of his loan spell.

Arsenal hopeful Vieira can fight for place next season

With pre-season fast approaching, Vieira is expected to rejoin the Arsenal squad and compete for a place in the team. The experience he gained during his time in Portugal will surely aid his development and readiness to contribute at the highest level. Arsenal’s coaching staff will be eager to see how he performs in training and early fixtures to determine his role going forward.

Vieira’s technical ability and vision make him a promising asset for the Gunners, and many fans hope that he can establish himself as a regular contributor next term. Having now gained more experience and confidence from his loan, Vieira will be motivated to prove he deserves a place in Arsenal’s midfield as they look to build on their recent successes.

