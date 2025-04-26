Despite multiple injuries, Serie A club still plans to buy Arsenal loanee

Nuno Tavares began his loan spell at Lazio in impressive fashion and quickly recorded eight assists in the Italian top flight. It was an ideal scenario for both him and Arsenal, as the Gunners are aiming to offload him once this term concludes.

When Lazio secured a loan move for Tavares, they agreed to a modest fee to make the transfer permanent and accepted a forty per cent sell-on clause in favour of Arsenal should they later sell him. Tavares initially impressed his temporary club and they believed he could be a player they could purchase from Arsenal and potentially sell on almost immediately for a profit.

However, since the beginning of 2025, injuries have significantly disrupted Tavares’ season, resulting in him making only a handful of appearances for Lazio. His ongoing fitness issues have caused frustration among the Italians, who had hoped to benefit further from his early form. Nevertheless, despite his recurring absences due to injury, their interest in retaining him has not diminished.

A report on LaLazioSiamoNoi claims that Lazio still intends to make his move permanent and is hopeful they can sell him immediately once the season concludes. The Italian club appear determined to complete the purchase regardless of the setbacks they have encountered during the second half of the campaign.

Arsenal have little need for Tavares, with an abundance of options already available at left-back. It would be in the Gunners’ best interests to support Lazio in making the transfer permanent, thus securing a financial benefit while also reducing the size of their squad. Tavares has shown flashes of his ability during his time in Italy, something he struggled to consistently demonstrate during his spell in the Premier League.

While his injury problems have been a concern, his performances when fit have been enough to convince Lazio of his potential value. Should the transfer proceed as expected, it would represent a positive outcome for all parties involved, allowing Arsenal to move on a player surplus to requirements and offering Tavares the chance to continue his career in a league where he has found more success.