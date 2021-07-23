Despite numerous interested parties Arsenal hasn’t received an official bid for wantaway star

Arsenal has been looking to offload Hector Bellerin in this transfer window and the Spaniard is also looking to leave the Emirates.

He has been at the Emirates for the last 10 years and remains one of the leading figures in the squad.

The full-back has been linked with many clubs in the last year including PSG, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in this transfer window.

The Daily Express reports that the full-back wants to leave Arsenal this summer and he has interest from several clubs around Europe.

However, Arsenal is yet to receive an official bid for him at the moment.

The report says his departure from the Emirates this summer will also depend on how Arsenal wants to be paid.

If the Gunners accept a loan-to-buy agreement, it would be easier to find a suitor for him than if they insist on full payment.

The report adds that Bayer Leverkusen is one of the clubs looking to sign him this summer as well.

Arsenal has Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares as two other players who can replace him in their squad.

However, the report says they would target a new right-back if they eventually cash in on him.