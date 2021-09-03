Despite outspending rivals Arsenal has just the 7th most valuable squad

Arsenal spent the most money of all Premier League clubs in the recently closed transfer window.
The Gunners splashed out around £121million on the likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale.
They brought these players in to strengthen a squad that finished last season outside the Premier League European places.
They had also signed the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes in the last summer transfer window and should have assembled one of the most valuable squads in the competition.
Understandably, Arsenal’s focus is on youth signings, but most players are also at their most valuable when they are young.
But the Gunners still don’t have a squad oozing with expensive assets if they want to offload their players.
Trusted aggregator transfermarkt via Sun Sports has revealed the value of Premier League squads and Mikel Arteta’s is only 7th in the ranking.
The report claims that Manchester City has the most valuable squad in the Premier League after signing Jack Grealish.
Their value is almost £1billion, which is around £100m more than second-placed Manchester United.
Arsenal is 7th with their squad valued at £493m and Bukayo Saka is their most valuable player at £58.5m.
Leicester City has a more valuable squad than the Gunners and is 6th on the rankings.
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’m going to check it right away, that should made for an interesting read.👍
My oh my!Ben White is valued at 25M and Ramsdale at 10M,if those valuations are correct we have definitely overpaid for them.
Are you just finding that out?
No but not to that extent,it means we paid double for White and treble for Ramsdale!!
“Trust the SECOND PROCESS!!!”
Let’s hope some of our players can beef up their value with some strong performances this season 😉
Yes Kev let’s hope!I don’t know what happened but the article says that based on the same metrics ,our squad’s valuation went from just over 600M in April to 493M??
Around April 2021 we had these players in our books (approximate valuation in transfermarkt)
Willock – 15
Torreira – 15
Guendo – 15
Saliba – 15
Bellerin – 20
Nelson – 8
Luiz – 3
Willian – 10
Runnarson & Iliev – 2
Just add up all these to the current 493 mils and you’ll get your near 600 mils.
That’s a big drop in valuation Siamois unless Joe willock was valued over 100 mil? And his departure means the squad is worth considerably less lol
We can all hope Kev but all of these stinging facts just go reinforce the pickle this club is in and the amateur hour way the club and team is run.
Haven’t you noticed how many players are being classified as not up to standard under this management? Many will go down that line again. I don’t see anyone’s value increasing. So only used the transfer window to lift the floor and not the ceiling of this club
The report doesn’t take into account the squad size. We are just a couple of mils shy of Leicester in terms of squad value along with a couple of players short in the squad strength. Our 26 against LCFC’s 28.
Most importantly, the valuation of Ben White and Ramsdale in that report are 25 and 10 mils respectively.
Simply a non-story, IMO.
These are transfermarkt figures,I think it is a pretty reliable source.
I’m not disputing the values, mate. Just the yard stick.
Just check the squad size.
ManC – 22 / ManU – 28 / Chelsea – 26 / L’pool – 27 / Tot – 24 / LECF – 28 / Us – 26 / Eve – 27 / Villa – 22 / Wolves – 24 / WHU – 25 / Leeds – 20 / BHA – 26 / NUFC – 26 / Saints – 27 / CP – 26 / Norwich – 29 / Brent – 30 / Burn – 24 / Watford – 26.
Value of players doesn’t make us win football matches. What was Leicester squad worth when they won the EPL? So this is no sad news. It isn’t even news at all
Not a reliable source at all, the site is never up to date, but does it matter @nyway?