Despite outspending rivals Arsenal has just the 7th most valuable squad

Arsenal spent the most money of all Premier League clubs in the recently closed transfer window.

The Gunners splashed out around £121million on the likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale.

They brought these players in to strengthen a squad that finished last season outside the Premier League European places.

They had also signed the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes in the last summer transfer window and should have assembled one of the most valuable squads in the competition.

Understandably, Arsenal’s focus is on youth signings, but most players are also at their most valuable when they are young.

But the Gunners still don’t have a squad oozing with expensive assets if they want to offload their players.

Trusted aggregator transfermarkt via Sun Sports has revealed the value of Premier League squads and Mikel Arteta’s is only 7th in the ranking.

The report claims that Manchester City has the most valuable squad in the Premier League after signing Jack Grealish.

Their value is almost £1billion, which is around £100m more than second-placed Manchester United.

Arsenal is 7th with their squad valued at £493m and Bukayo Saka is their most valuable player at £58.5m.

Leicester City has a more valuable squad than the Gunners and is 6th on the rankings.