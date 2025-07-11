Despite Persistent Exit Links, Arteta Keen to Keep Winger at Arsenal

Arsenal are expected to bolster their attack this summer in a bid to improve their chances of challenging for league glory next season.

With a rock-solid defence and a capable midfield, strengthened further by the arrivals of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard, Mikel Arteta is now just a few attacking additions away from assembling his most formidable Arsenal side yet.

Viktor Gyökeres is expected to arrive as the new number nine. Then comes the question of whether Rodrygo or Noni Madueke will join – or perhaps even both. Meanwhile, the status of the Eberechi Eze pursuit remains active.

Ultimately, these decisions rest with manager Arteta and Sporting Director Andrea Berta.

What does this mean for Martinelli?

With a refreshed forward line incoming, barring Bukayo Saka and perhaps Kai Havertz, the question arises: what happens to the existing options?

Rival clubs have identified Gabriel Martinelli as a transfer opportunity. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr have all reportedly shown interest in the Brazilian.

Despite speculation, Arsenal are not expected to allow Martinelli to leave this summer. Mikel Arteta still considers the winger a key part of his plans.

For some, that may be a surprise, given it is Martinelli’s inconsistency that has partly prompted the club’s push for reinforcements.

The potential arrival of Noni Madueke should not affect the South American’s future.

Could he be Rodrygo’s deputy?

What this may suggest is that Martinelli is being retained as competition or cover for Rodrygo, especially given that Leandro Trossard is widely expected to leave for Fenerbahçe.

Either way, if Martinelli is staying, Gooners will be hoping to see the return of his 2022–23 form: 15 goals and five assists in 36 league appearances.

Thoughts Gooners?

