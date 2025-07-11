Despite Persistent Exit Links, Arteta Keen to Keep Winger at Arsenal

Arsenal are expected to bolster their attack this summer in a bid to improve their chances of challenging for league glory next season.
With a rock-solid defence and a capable midfield, strengthened further by the arrivals of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard, Mikel Arteta is now just a few attacking additions away from assembling his most formidable Arsenal side yet.
Viktor Gyökeres is expected to arrive as the new number nine. Then comes the question of whether Rodrygo or Noni Madueke will join – or perhaps even both. Meanwhile, the status of the Eberechi Eze pursuit remains active.
Ultimately, these decisions rest with manager Arteta and Sporting Director Andrea Berta.
What does this mean for Martinelli?
With a refreshed forward line incoming, barring Bukayo Saka and perhaps Kai Havertz, the question arises: what happens to the existing options?
Rival clubs have identified Gabriel Martinelli as a transfer opportunity. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr have all reportedly shown interest in the Brazilian.
Despite speculation, Arsenal are not expected to allow Martinelli to leave this summer. Mikel Arteta still considers the winger a key part of his plans.
For some, that may be a surprise, given it is Martinelli’s inconsistency that has partly prompted the club’s push for reinforcements.
The potential arrival of Noni Madueke should not affect the South American’s future.
Could he be Rodrygo’s deputy?
What this may suggest is that Martinelli is being retained as competition or cover for Rodrygo, especially given that Leandro Trossard is widely expected to leave for Fenerbahçe.
Either way, if Martinelli is staying, Gooners will be hoping to see the return of his 2022–23 form: 15 goals and five assists in 36 league appearances.
Thoughts Gooners?
Daniel O
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
It will be unthinkable to link Martinelli with exit, especially now that a right footed striker, Gyokeres, is coming in.
The last time Martinelli scored 15 goals was 2 years ago when right footed Gabriel Jesus was our main striker. Gyokeres is even better, so Martinelli may score more than 20 Premier league goals this season if Gyokeres comes in.
Not only that, the signing of Zubimendi, who favours the left hand side, will also give Martinelli the back up that’s been missing since MA decided he wanted to play an inverted LB.
I agree entirely. Martinelli has never had support on the left hand side like Saka on the right. Odegaard & White make a formidable right side. Even Timber to some extent.
Also to Ken1945. If Eze joins & plays Left 8 be even more formidable down that side. COYGs
So many dillusioned arsenal fans thinking martinelli will come good when the reality is he will never improve. Martinelli is just a basic/mediocre player, the kind of player arteta and arsenal like.
It’s a shame we can’t have elite players in our rank. Players like nico williams, doue , kvarastkelia seem to be beyond us or we just can’t handle greatness or we just lack ambition or we are coward
Tea, seeing as you can see into the future, can you please send me the numbers for the Euromillions lottery, the name of next seasons PL winners and the winners of next seasons CL ?
Won’t be us dude
Still, another one that can see into the future.
Yet I keep getting it right lol
Been told, he has a price!!!!! To quote NY gunner Just saying.