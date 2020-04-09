Despite reports, this Gunner will not be returning home

Aaron Ramsey is being linked with a return to the Premier League this summer, and while Arsenal are linked, he definitely will not be coming back.

Manchester United are supposedly most likely to sign him according to reports, with some kind of swap deal including Paul Pogba, but the financial ramifications tell me that Juventus will not be able to part with him.

Regardless of whether Aaron would be willing to return to our club, which I don’t think he would unfortunately, there is no chance that Arsenal would be willing to pay anything near his current wage, rumoured to be around £400,000 per week.

The Italian giants did make a huge saving by not having to pay for Ramsey’s signature, which must have been a huge bargaining chip for the 29 year-old.

It begs to be seen whether United would be able to agree terms with him this summer, although the financial ramifications would surprise me, and if I was a betting man, I would bank on him staying with Juve until 2023 unless the Old Lady agree to cover part of his wages at his new club.

Aaron has found first-team opportunities slim so far this term, but does seem to have seen an increase in action since the turn of the year, but should Paul Pogba arrive in the coming months then he could well find himself as a very expensive fringe player at the club.

Could United agree to pay a large chunk of Ramsey’s wage? Would Pogba and Ramsey fit into the same side? Should Arsenal offer him an Ozil-matching £350,000 per week to tempt him to return to our first-team?

Patrick