According to Steve Key of Football Transfers, Arsenal is reportedly keen on keeping four first-team players, namely Kieran Tierney, Folarin Balogun, Emile Smith Rowe, and Rob Holding. Despite rumours about their possible departure from Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta wants them to stay.

This news should delight Arsenal fans, who understand that the four players still have a significant role at the club. Even if they are not automatic starters, they can still contribute to the team’s success, especially since the Gunners are set to return to the Champions League next season. A strong squad depth will be essential as the club tries to balance top-level European football with domestic matters.

Although Balogun has impressed while on loan at Reims, he may attract suitors in the transfer or loan market this summer. However, his performance has shown that he is good enough to compete for a place in Arteta’s team next season.

The report also notes that Nuno Tavares’s future is uncertain, making it wise to retain Tierney as an alternative to Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back.

Retaining these players would provide stability and depth to the Arsenal squad, which will be vital for the team’s success in the upcoming season.

