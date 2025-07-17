Despite rumours, Bayern Munich is not thinking of Arsenal star

Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard was recently linked with a move to Bayern Munich as the German side continues its search for a new winger. Since the closure of the transfer window, Bayern have been associated with several potential targets for the role, including Gabriel Martinelli.

The winger position remains a critical area for the German champions, and they are determined to strengthen it as soon as possible. With this in mind, it is understandable that rumours have emerged surrounding players like Trossard, who may be more open to a move due to circumstances at Arsenal.

Trossard’s Role Under Threat

Trossard now faces increased competition for playing time, especially as the club is reportedly close to confirming the signing of Noni Madueke. The arrival of a new winger would likely push Trossard further down the pecking order, and a player of his quality may be inclined to consider alternatives that offer more regular opportunities on the pitch.

A transfer to Bayern Munich, a club competing at the highest level both domestically and in Europe, could be appealing to a player in Trossard’s situation. However, developments suggest that a move to Germany may not be on the cards after all.

Bayern Focused on Diaz, Not Trossard

According to Kicker, Bayern Munich are primarily focused on signing Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and is prepared to do everything possible to complete that deal. The report makes clear that the Bavarian club do not currently have a secondary option in mind, which means Trossard is not being considered as an alternative at this stage.

Although Trossard may be open to leaving Arsenal in search of more game time, his presence remains important for the squad. With the potential for injuries and the demands of a long season, depth is crucial. As such, selling Trossard without securing a suitable replacement could prove detrimental.

Trossard continues to be one of Arsenal’s dependable performers, and while he may not start every match, his versatility and experience provide valuable cover across attacking positions. For these reasons, retaining him during the current transfer window may be in the club’s best interest.

