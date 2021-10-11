Despite scoring local media finds fault in Arsenal man’s display for his national team

Thomas Partey scored one of Ghana’s goals as they beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in their latest World Cup qualifying match, yet the Ghanaian media still found something poor in his performance.

The Arsenal man anchored his country’s midfield and his goal was a very fine effort, as shown in a tweet from Charles Watts:

The midfielder was in good form for his country in the game overall, however, he still needed to do more, according to Goal Ghana.

They rated him 7/10 for his showing in the match, yet the report still claims that he left their defence exposed a couple of times.

It was an interesting take considering that the same comments on his performance had said he linked up the play well and provided superb control in midfield.

The report said: “Arsenal midfielder Partey provided good control in defensive midfield and neatly linked the back of the team to the attack.

“Left the backline exposed a few times but looked more assuring after Zimbabwe scored. Netted a great goal to send the Black Stars 2-1 up.”

Persistent injuries have plagued Partey’s time at Arsenal and the midfielder will hope to return from this international break fit and in good form to help the Gunners continue their recent fine run of form.