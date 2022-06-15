Despite Arsenal’s spending record, Kroenke is still Arsenal’s REAL ongoing problem

Despite spending money, why Kroenke is Arsenals REAL ongoing problem by Jon Fox
Having just today read a fine article by Anders, where I agree with a lot of what he says but where I say he OMITTED my take on Kroenke, I want to give the fuller, truer, story about Kroenke:
Kroenke bought into Arsenal in 2007, the existing Board having, disastrously IMO, first ousted the magnificent and dedicated Arsenal fanatic, David Dein, who had always been such a vital part of Arsene Wenger’s glorious first decade. Thus, our Board made the worst and most costly mistake in our long history. Wenger without Dein was like fish without chips, like Morecambe without Wise.
Put simply, AW’s lifeline and steadfast great support and supporter was suddenly cut adrift, and thus the greatest boardroom bomb of a mistake of my own 64 years as a regularly attending fan, was catastrophically dropped onto our beloved Arsenal.
As if this was not bad enough, almost immediately in came Kroenke, a USA multi billionaire who had then, and still has, no real knowledge and no love at all of what he would call “soccer”, but which the world outside USA knows as football.
Our remorseless drift from the summit of Prem football began at that very time back in 2007 and though we have won several FA cups since then, the real test of a side, i.e., the Prem title, has become further and further from our possible dreams ever since.
My intention in this article is to show how many awful appointments to run our club have been made by this absent and uncaring owner, who lives on a continent over 3000 miles away and whose one TRUE sporting love is the LA RAMS, a team he has relocated at huge cost, right across the USA.
In this globally connected age of instant communication, Kroenke’s deserved nickname of Silent Stan is rightly directed against him and his belief in not communicating at all with we fans – who, indirectly, fund and adore his “legal possession”- is shameful. No person with proper human values who cares for other humans as friends, family, or even as “just” employees and paying customers, would DREAM of treating other people with such disdain and contempt.
But contempt for us at Arsenal is precisely what he has always shown… I will of course mention the morally bankrupt and instantly fan-crushed attempt to railroad us into the so called European Super League, which only a naive fool could fail to see was done ONLY to guarantee he and his fellow conspirators among the Super Six, PERSONAL WEALTH BEYOND COMPARE, FOR EVER AND A DAY! Despicable does not cut it!!
Under the Covid pandemic, this dreadful owner then summarily got rid of a number of hard working and loyal backroom staff with never a backward glance. To Kroenke, the “little people” do not matter and they are not valued or even asked their opinion.
Just summarily dismissed! UGH! And such people are, Im my honest opinion, the lowest of the low and it grieves me that our club is owned by such a person, it truly does. I could add far more about his appalling attitude to other decent human beings, but the purpose of this article is to highlight his dreadful appointments of those in charge of our club, and esp those who look after the day to day running of the non team affairs.
Because fan opinion on JA is so split on our three managers who have run team affairs under Kroenke, I have deliberately chosen not to include my personal views about the three full time managers who have run our team under Kroenke.
In any case, my personal views are well known and, though shared by some, are loathed and mocked by others, so I wish to avoid deflecting from my REAL PURPOSE in this piece, if you will allow me!
I was tempted to include those managers, but knew that if I did so, that the REAL PURPOSE of this piece would be ignored and overlooked, and I naturally wish to avoid that.
Kroenke appointed the dreadful and non-football experienced man, Ivan GAZIDIS, as our chief executive or CEO. THE TITLE IS NOT WHAT MATTERS BUT WHAT HE WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR, VERY MUCH WAS.
Gazidis was, by any rational opinion, nothing short of a disastrous appointment, and he presided over a steady drift away from the great first decade of AW and proceeded to feed we fans lie after lie, after lie and in fact he lost any credibility that he might have ever had at the time if his appointment.
He was IMO a snake and across his many years, he inflicted immense harm on our beloved club AND on our reputation as an honourable club. He was suited to Kroenke of course, as Gazidis too, was unconcerned for our feelings, our devotion and love toward our club and he lied and lied, again and again, about spending money, and promised us the EARTH while delivering almost nothing.
Having, at great expense, moved to the Emirates in 2006, he promised we fans real progress, whilst knowing that money was short and always just before season ticket renewals, he filled us with false hope. Unsurprisingly, when he was seen through and was under huge pressure from fans, he suddenly jumped ship for a better offer, to AC Milan. Good riddance I said at the time, and only wish he had never come at all. But for Kroenke, who, remember knew nothing about football whatsoever, taking AW’s oh so damaging recommendation of Gazidis, without doing proper research into his character, we could and should have avoided Gazidis altogether. I must partly blame AW, but the ultimate decision was that of Kroenke, who therefore MUST carry that can!
And we then had equally appalling and harmful Raul Sanllehi, who came into that role following GAZIDIS and who suddenly, almost overnight, was gone and we were never told why. There are many rumours of course and surely no person in that position just steps down almost overnight, UNLESS……! Well, I wish to be careful what I ALLEGE IN PRINT. AS LIBEL LAWS APPLY IN THIS COUNTRY.
My whole contention then, to sum up, is that Kroenke, having appointed someone in charge then happily leaves other hirings in their hands And my strong contention is that an owner who is a beneficial one, MUST be on hand and at least be on the phone daily and keep his finger on the pulse, as Dein once did so well.
So, Anders, I like the fact you are a thinking man, but I am sorry to say that, for whatever reason, your otherwise fine article COMPLETELY IGNORES WHAT I MAINTAIN IS THE REAL AND ONGOING ROOT OF OUR PROBLEMS.
IT IS KROENKE AND HAS BEEN EVER SINCE 2007. SIGH!
COYG
Jon Fox
FSG required nine years and sacked three managers, before getting their first major trophy at Liverpool
Kroenke just increased his shares up to more than 90% in 2018, so he might need five more years before winning his first major trophy at Arsenal
I like how you deduct the years, but chose not to mention the managers part. Perhaps should we sack our 3rd manager under them and hire the 4th maybe we will something by then.
Kroenke didn’t have full authorities and interest, before he became the full owner of Arsenal in 2018. FSG got the full ownership of Liverpool in 2010 and look what they achieved in 2019, so let’s give Kroenke time till 2027
As for the managers, perhaps Kroenke has to sign his fourth manager if Arteta can’t reach top four next season. I hope Kroenke gives him enough budget this summer
Unfortunately they ain’t willing to sell the club and i believe he’s a lot changed and better.
100% Jon, then all the other disasterous appointments stem from Kroenke’s ownership especially the self interested Sanllehi. A man without love is ‘nothing’ as in Corinthians 13, Kroenke was/is Arsenal’s ‘catastrophe’
Silent Stan because he has set the model out and leaves them to operate within those set boundaries. Arsenal are essentially a not for profit… I don’t believe kronke can be blamed for dein being kicked out either. Why does he need to be on hand? That’s why he employs people much more knowledgeable than himself because he knows his limitations. Kronke has made his money by putting the right people with the right knowledge in the right positions. Yeah he didn’t make right decisions to begin with got took for a bit of a fool which why we ended up with pepe.. now kronke has what he believes is the right man (Edu) with josh kronke getting involved and learning building connections of his own. I don’t think everything your throwing at Kronke is really justified. He has corrected his mistake and brought Edu in. Why are you not so down on ozil about people being sacked? The man of the people… He was nothing but a leech who turned a team rotten… your opinions are very short sighted, you’ve interpreted things to fit your agenda such as kronke being problem in 2007 when he was only a shareholder one of many. We spend over £100m every summer we spent more than any other team in premiership last summer we may do so again this year with off top of my head..Pepe,xhaka,Tavares,Leno,Ballard,bellerin,torreira,AMN,Nelson and Mari, easy 100m maybe 150+ there we prob got 120m to spend already so the model we are using is developing still we can see that 15 years after his first involvement kronke still working to evolve methods and team and methods to win things and compete for the best players. You need to look at kronke time at Arsenal differently. The BSO and ASO before and after sole ownership. Kronke clearly wanted entire club so he could develop it his way and not essentially let someone else benefit.
There has been a big difference in my mind since he took ownership. Our budgets are higher clearly even though goals we achieve are lower. There’s no sign of looking to make quick money, every area of the team has been looked at and adored to meet a modern teams needs. Friendships etc have been long forgotten and what needed doing has happened. People got upset but COVID gave an opportunity to fix some issues. Problems are quickly dealt with in this new disciplined, happy progressive team. People always complain when change happens especially when we are used to things a certain way, we get set in our ways so to speak. Anyway hopefully you will look forward with optimism and realise the long term future of our team is more secure than the teams you would prefer us actually be.
That someone else benefitting I might point out has turned Everton into Top 4 team though ain’t he so I can understand why you would want kronke to help out putins mate with his dodgy cash he needs cleaning…. Pity we wasn’t in Chelsea’s position we be getting a new owner now and be completely uncertain about what we doing where we going who staying going or whether we have any money or not… now I come to think about it maybe kronke has actually been Arsenals saviour….
Nigel,
Truth be told, Kroenke has always been the problem.
We need an owner who is more involved in the overall success of the team.
Someone who demands success and accountability.
At least, I agree with Jon Fox on something. Kroenke is our problem. Anders only focused on his spending and interpreted it to mean ambition. But he spends on the Rams and also has keen eyes on them. Why not Arsenal?
You got it wrong 😉
My point was the other way around.
The false myth about Kroenke not spending was/is used as proof as lack of ambition.
If you want to use the amount of spending as proof of level of ambition, then the result would be, we are very ambitious. Because we are in fact a high spending club and we have been for many years.
GAI
just for reference
His 100% share holdings mean he doesn’t need to disclose in full where as he did before but he was still the person at the helm who was leading us down a dead end street.
The long and short is…
JF you are totally right in everything you have said.
He is the bane of every true arsenal fan
The blame starts from the top and he sits firmly at the top of the pyramid
Alan, I could only blame Kroenke for his lack of involvement, before Arteta came
We need to get it right this Window.
Kroenke needs to be more involved.
As for this summer, I would like Arteta to work on moving Martinelli to the CF role.
The Gabriel Jesus deal is taking too long. We shouldn’t pay over the odds for him
I would love this scenario
In
Gnarby
Telesman
Neves(this guy is an upgrade on Xhaka)
Ivan Toney: He has the height and physical presence in the box. A good striker.
Zinchenko
Out
Xhaka
Torrera
AMN
Guendouzi
Mavropanus
Bellerin
Cedric
Mari
Loan Out
Tavares
Lokonga
Reis Nelson
CF:
Nketiah
Martinelli
Ivan Toney
Attacking midfield/Wide Players
Saka
ESR
Odegaard
Gnarby
Pepe
Central Midfield/ Defensive Midfield
Partey
Telesman
Elneny
Ruben Neves
Central Back
Saliba
Gabriel
White
Holding
Full Back
Tomiyasu
Zinchenko
Tierney
Please Kroenke, make this happen.
We need to get It right this window.
Jon, nice article but there is one thing I disagree on and that is when and by whom Gazidis was employed?
In 2009 Kronke was part of the board which consisted of Hill Wood, Fiszman, Friar, Keswick and Harris. Kronke never became majority share holder until 2011.
So back then it was all put to the vote and not down to an individual decision. So I think we need to blame all of them not just Silent Stan for the IG appointment, although we can always speculate on who really held all the power since he joined the board of directors.
Also, as much as we all love him Dein has to take some of the blame for the mess that we are in. I believe Dein introduced Kronke to the board and backed him to be a director and sold out to Usmanov when he felt it was all going pear shaped. So he isn’t innocent.
But I agree with the rest.
Unfortunately he is not going sell so we just need to either put up and shut up or keep being toxic as you labeled us in a previous post.
I do agree that Kroenke’s football ignorance is the major reason for our beloved club’s decline. This leads to poor management from the other club executives.
Also the people in charge of recruitment of players are to blame for our decline too. The number of bad players signings for the past 15 years has been more than the good signings that have been made.
But how has Ivan Gazidis managed to lead AC Milan back up to winning the Italian league is surprising me.
Perhaps one might say it is the difference in quality between the English and Italian leagues. I don’t really know.
In all, I just want to see my beloved club win a major trophy once again.
The Europa League is looking like the most realistic target for a major trophy after two semi-finals and one runner-up finishes in three attempts.
We should head to the final this time and be the winners this time around.
This can only be possible if we make good use of this transfer window and sign a very good striker, central midfielder, left back, and winger.
If the transfer rumours are credible and to be believed.
Jesus.
Tielemans.
Raphinha.
Hickey.
Saliba.
Turner.
These players added would improve us a bit. Let us see how it goes, though.
Fine article @Jon Fox but you can’t talk about appointments in a football club without talking about the most important one which is the manager. Kroenke took over full control 2018. Between then and now we’ve had four managers, 1 interim and 3 permanent. Since 2018 till now he has spent over 400 mil. This shows one thing clearly, since taking full control he is keeping an eye on his business. You might not like his method but he clearly wants result. Forcefully retired Wenger, brought in Emery, sacked Emery, had Freddie interim, could have kept him but chose to go for Guardiola’s understudy. Sacked Raul. Wether we like it or not he has shown he is ready to sack anyone once they don’t deliver. He sacked 55 workers not because he is wicked but because he didn’t see their value to his business. Whoever doesn’t give Kroenke value for money will be sacked. Like GAI said FSG took 9 years to get it right. If Kroenke continues being ruthless he will get it right. As we can read he is delaying funds for Arteta’s signings, that should be a warning sign. If Arteta gets it wrong again he will definitely get the sack and Edu too. I think we need to give Kroenke a little more time, he made his son in-charge because he knows his son will be more committed and active.
Just be a little more patient.
Very good points.
I envision an improvement with this line up –
Jesus.
Saka. Odegaard. Raphinha.
Tielemans. Partey.
Hickey. Gabriel. Saliba. Tomiyasu.
Ramsdale.
SECOND TEAM (FOR FA CUP, CAROBA CUP, EUROPA LEAGUE GROUP STAGE) –
Nketiah.
Martinelli. Smith. Marquinhos.
Xhaka. Elneny.
Tierney. Holding. White. Cedric.
Turner.
Xhaka and Cedric should be sold this summer.
They are not good enough for any club challenging for major honors.
Xhaka has cost us a lot. Cedric .
Gabriel Jesus is not worth 50m pounds Man city is asking for. We need a different kind of forward. A tall imposing Central forward like Haller or Ivan Toney.
We also need a direct winger like Gnarby. He is top quality. An upgrade on what we have presently.
Martinelli is a waste on the flanks.
Arteta should move him to the central forward role. He tries to dribble too much on the wide areas. And most times becomes in efficient.
Agree.
Well Jon, as you to some extent have directed your piece directly to me, I will of course respond.
I don’t know Kroenke, so I will stay away from the personal aspects.
I have no desire to defend or attack Kroenke. I have merely pointed out, that the myth about Kroenke’s alleged greed causing Arsenal to fall behind because of not being able to spend is nothing but a false myth. For some reason, this myth seem to be impossible to kill, despite the facts being easily accessible to anyone willing to spend 10-15 min. checking up on the numbers.
And as the myth exists it influences the debates, i.e. when someone claims, we have no ambition, because we aren’t spending. The myth, or lie if you like, is used to create negativity and confusion.
But if you want to discuss actual actions or lack of action taken by Kroenke, or during his time as owner, I see plenty of things, that could lead to criticism. Personally, I think Kroenke was much too slow to realise, Wenger was past it, and we missed a huge opportunity to renew our approach in time. I would be very surprised, if Kroenke himself hasn’t concluded the same. At least the new structure points in that direction.
Do we have the right people in the right positions? Time will tell.
Are we doomed as long as Kroenke is the owner? I doubt it, but again, time will tell 😉
I agreed with the majority of your article as well AndersS.
I really don’t have a care for Stan as he has invested a lot of money into the team as well as being diligent in repaying “the elephant in the room” Ashburton Grove.
We know what he is and how he operates so whats the point of going over the same ground?
My issue is with those who run the club so in answer to your question “Do we have the right people in the right positions?” I can tell you No we don’t.
So far I have seen Edu overspend on potential and keep Brazils economy going.
Vinai, now if someone tells me what he does I might have an opinion but so far I have seen him do is duck all.
But I have a real issue with Josh Kronke, he says that he is the voice of KSE at Arsenal. All I have heard is lies and false promises.
If I was Stan, I’d be asking Josh “WTF, are you doing. I have left you in control of this club and all I have seen is that I am hemorrhaging money? Whose fault is that Josh? It’s your fault Josh!!
You’ve spent too much time on your stupid beard that you have left a bunch of imbeciles run a part of my portfolio. If you don’t sort this out soon, I’m gonna give it to to your sister Katie.
Surely she can’t a pigs ear of a mess as you have.
Also, make sure you have cleaned your bedroom and don’t forget to feed the dogs”
Sorry went off on a tangent… if you don’t laugh you will cry🤣
“Surely she can’t a pigs ear of a mess as you have.” Should be
“Surely, she can’t make a pigs ear of a mess as you have.”🤔
Can I also add, no business can survive giving away and under valuing assets without the guarantees of replenishment from other means.
This is a real concern, no matter how “toxic” these assets are.
And I think this sums up the club as a whole. Amateurish and a lack of due diligence. I don’t recollect Gazidis giving first team players away and payingthem for the privilege?
I think, after a bit of a wobbly start by Arteta, Edu and Josh Kroenke, they have agreed on the current longer term strategy, building a young team. I think it is a good idea, and I am happy, if they are given a bit more time to show if they can pull it off. I am also quite confident, if they should fail making progress next season, heads will roll.
I’m holding you to that AndersS. 😇
Heads should have rolled at Christmas in the 2019 and 2020 season.
Personally as a regular match day goer the sooner these egotistical, narcissists go, the better. IJS
Anders, interested to know who you think made the decision to only sign Petr Cech that summer which went on to cost us the title that season. Wenger or the board?
EastLDN Gooner
I honestly don’t know. Why are you asking?
All I know is, Cech was signed in 2015, and already in the years before Arsenal were spending more on new players than all other clubs except City and UTD. So money for new investments seem to have been available.
It was not the glorious first decade that shows the greatness of the legendary Arsene Wenger. After Dean departure and the move to the new stadium, had it been someone else the decline would have been very drastic. We have already seen it under Arteta with unwanted records despite backing and faith he has been given.
To qualify for UCL every season with the most attractive brand of football the world has ever seen, doing that with academy promoted players and bargain buys, making profit after profit every year, those are worthier and way way greater than any trophy under the sun.
David Dean didn’t bring out the best of Arsene Wenger, it was the other way around. David Dean was at Arsenal for a long time before Wenger destined arrival but there was no glorious decade before that was there?
It was his genius, passion and commitment that brought success in the Highbury era. It was his genius, passion, commitment and sacrifice that kept Arsenal among the global giants in and out of the pitch during the Emirates era.
Was it David Dein who turned a Serie A winger into the most prolific, the most complete and the greatest EPL player ever?
David Dein played his role very well indeed but no I don’t agree and never will that the great Arsene extraordinary achievements were down no anyone but him.
The debate about who is to ultimately to blame for our massive fall from regular title winners/challengers and CL finalists is always interesting because we all have our opinions but no-one can say with 100% certainty who is responsible. Now I’m probably in a small category of people who believes it’s a combination of the Kroenkes, Wenger as well as the board. So to qualify this, I believe it’s possible that their were times where Wenger wanted to spend money on new signings but wasn’t provided with funds by the board/owner but on other occasions maybe funds were available but he didn’t feel he needed to strengthen the team.
Now where I can be a bit more definative is that if the Kroenkes were providing funds but Wenger refused to use to helps win more Premier League titles then why didn’t they sack him? On the flip side if it was the opposite why did Wenger just accept those conditions so willfully knowing that 100% of the fanbase would be right behind him if he demanded more from his bosses. So, see I can’t definitively say but as Owner in any business you are ultimately responsible.
