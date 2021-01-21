Despite the chaos Ozil attempts to leave Arsenal in a positive manner

Mesut Ozil is set to end his association with Arsenal after a turbulent last few years at the Emirates.

The German joined the Gunners as one of the best midfielders in the world in 2013, and he helped them achieve some of their recent successes.

His performances began to drop after he signed a new big-money deal at the Emirates in 2018.

He hasn’t played for the club since March after Mikel Arteta realised that playing him was holding his team back.

Arsenal failed to sell him in the summer, but it seems that they succeeded in doing so now.

He is closing in on a move to Fenerbahce, a transfer that should be made official before this week runs out.

Mirror Football reports that despite the chaotic way that he is leaving the club, the German asked for some mementoes to remember his time at the Emirates.

In truth, his first few years at the club were fantastic ones, as he was the leading light in Arsene Wenger’s team.

Even when his performances began to drop, the German remained adamant that he loved the club.

The report says that he wanted to remember his happy times at the club and asked for some Arsenal shirts as precious keepsakes.