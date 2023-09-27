Despite the negativity, let’s put Arsenal’s start to the season into factual perspective

Our start to the season in perspective: by AndersS

Let’s start with some facts.

Here is how many points, we have won in the first 6 games of the season this century:

00/01 – 11p (Wenger)

01/02 – 11p

02/03 – 14p

03/04 – 14p

04/05 – 16p

05/06 – 10p

06/07 – 11p

07/08 – 16p

08/09 – 12p

09/10 – 10p

10/11 – 11p

11/12 – 7p

12/13 – 9p

13/14 – 15p

14/15 – 10p

15/16 – 10p

16/17 – 13p

17/18 – 10p

18/19 – 12p (Emery)

19/20 – 11p

20/21 – 9p (Arteta)

21/22 – 9p

22/23 – 15p

23/24 – 14p

Reading comments on Just Arsenal, you can easily get the impression our start to this season has been, if not a disaster, then surely something close to it.

If you put our 14 points and no losses into the context above, there are some interesting things:

In only 4 seasons out of the 22 before this season, have we won more points in our first 6 games, 16, 16, 15 and 15 p. In no season have won more than 16p Our average number of points for the first 6 games in the 23 seasons before this, is 11,6p. This season we are 2,4p better. The Invincibles won 14p in their first 6 games Our 01/02 title was won with 11p in our first 6 games The average number of points won from 00/01 to 17/18 with Wenger at the helm was 11,66p

No matter, what you compare, any sober conclusion will be, 14p after 6 games is not bad at all. In fact, it is quite good.

So why so much negativity?

Well, some of it can easily be dismissed, as it is coming from the usual corners, where any straw, perceived or real, is used in an attempt to justify their criticism of Arteta from day one.

But many others are negative too, and it is not just the influence from the usual corners.

I believe, it partly has to do with expectations, that aren’t quite in touch with reality.

After last season naturally, we all have high hopes for this season. Maybe this could be the year we finally win the league again?

Personally, I also expect us to compete for the title this season.

But that expectation is largely dependent on how Man City do. City have raised the bar over the past few seasons, and last season they had an almost unbelievable season, winning both the PL and the CL.

One might hope that a bit of contentment, or rather a small dip in desire, could make them easier to beat this season. Not an unrealistic scenario, as it has been seen before. But so far, City have shown no likelihood to do so.

Winning all 6 games so far, has put a dent in our hopes, and this is really a big part of the problem, I think.

We are 4 points behind them, and that is not good for any title expectations. Our 14 points, which actually is a good start, looks worse than it is.

I think any realistic person will have to admit, we are not going to win 100p or more this season. Never a realistic scenario. Our chance of winning the league this season has always been a scenario with a tight race, where the eventual champions will finish with something between 86-95 points.

According to that scenario, we have so far done our part quite well.

No reason to be negative.

As for other teams, Liverpool have done better than expected, Spurs also, Man Utd are worse than expected and Chelsea much worse than expected.

That’s how it always is. Some do better, some worse than expected.

If you put it all into context, wea re by no means out of anything. We are doing quite well, and we have to hope our manager and our players don’t think as negatively as some fans.

We need to keep going down this track, which is restoring us as a real factor in the PL. There is a long way to go this season. So far so good.

AndersS

