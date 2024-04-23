Despite the ‘tired’ criticism, the stats Saka is still performing brilliantly for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta could have just discovered the perfect strategy to propel his club to a Premier League victory.

Arsenal only needs to win their remaining five league games following their 2-0 victory over Wolves to win the title (but only if Manchester City drops points). For this, the Gunners must bring their A-game. And Mikel Arteta may have just discovered the ideal approach to getting the most out of star boy Bukayo Saka.

Saka was clearly playing a hybrid winger role in the win over the Wolves; he was an inverted winger. Saka tucked in to play closer to Martin Odegaard, and the two frequently linked up, giving Ben White space to overlap on the flanks. Being on the inside track made it more difficult for the Wolves defenders to track the Arsenal No. 7 and nullify his influence. Though he did not score, he left a lasting impression, giving us hope for what we may expect from him in the PL run-in.

Having been scolded for his not-so-great performance in the 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich, it was nice to watch Saka shine against the Wolves.

According to WhoScored, Saka took four shots, made three critical passes, won three aerial duels, and delivered two crosses into the box.

Mikel Arteta is a tactical genius, and this could be Arsenal’s biggest advantage in the title fight.

