“Despite what’s being reported.” Romano gives update on La Liga interest in Arsenal star

Thomas Partey has recently been associated with a potential move to some Spanish clubs.

The Ghanaian midfielder has faced frequent injuries for much of his time at the Emirates, leading to speculation about his departure from the club during the summer transfer window. Despite this, Arsenal retained him in their squad, and he has continued to struggle with injuries this season.

In the upcoming weeks, Partey is anticipated to return to first-team training, prompting Arsenal to evaluate his future in the summer. Several clubs, particularly from La Liga, have been rumoured to be interested in acquiring him, with Barcelona mentioned among the potential suitors.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the truth about the midfielder’s future has been revealed amidst the ongoing interest in his signature.

He wrote in his exclusive column on Caught Offside:

“Despite what’s being reported by some sources in Spain, I’m not aware of anything happening right now with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

“Atletico Madrid are not interested, and Real Sociedad are not looking into it now – there’s nothing at the moment.

“Saudi clubs wanted him last June but Arsenal decided to keep him, so let’s see what’s going to be the strategy in the next few months, but for January, it looks very quiet.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has been too injury-prone to be useful to us, and we probably should seriously consider sending him away on a permanent transfer in the next transfer window.

