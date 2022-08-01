Despite widespread rumours Arsenal target has received no offers yet

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Youri Tielemans for much of this transfer window, and it is no longer news that they like him.
The Belgian remains one of the most accomplished midfielders in the Premier League, and he will almost certainly improve Mikel Arteta’s team.
They have added Fabio Vieira to their squad, while offering Mohamed Elneny a new deal. But they could still add a new midfielder to the group, and Tielemans features highly on their list of targets.
Leicester City seems prepared to cash in on him in this transfer window, and that should be an encouragement to Arsenal.
However, CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs claims while he is on Arsenal’s list of targets, they haven’t made a move for him yet.
He tells Give Me Sport: “He’s on their shortlist, but they haven’t made a move and nobody’s made a move for Tielemans yet.
“That’s really interesting because when one club makes a move, it might trigger others into action.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tielemans is one of the best midfielders around, and he is very experienced in Premier League football.
While he is not as young as Vieira, he could offer more value and even mentor the young Portuguese midfielder.
“…it is no longer news that they like him”!
What is also “no longer news” is that we have been rumoured to have been to have an interest in him all summer long but NO OFFER HAS BEEN FORTHCOMING”.
Reading the situation that we are plainly not interested enough(or at all,IMO) TO HAVE MADE AN OFFER, I SAID MANY WEEKS AGO,that I am convinced he will NOT come to us.
I may of course be wrong but I do not believe so. What I believe to be true is that he was just one of several options we at one time wished to keep open and so the rumours began.
But I feel sure we are after a better standard player than Tielemans and will NOT be making a serious offer for him at all.
We just might, though probably won’t, make an audacious loan offer to land him, without an obligation to buy, but which – even IF it happened, which I doubt- would be laughed at as absurd by LEICESTER.