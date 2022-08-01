Despite widespread rumours Arsenal target has received no offers yet

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Youri Tielemans for much of this transfer window, and it is no longer news that they like him.

The Belgian remains one of the most accomplished midfielders in the Premier League, and he will almost certainly improve Mikel Arteta’s team.

They have added Fabio Vieira to their squad, while offering Mohamed Elneny a new deal. But they could still add a new midfielder to the group, and Tielemans features highly on their list of targets.

Leicester City seems prepared to cash in on him in this transfer window, and that should be an encouragement to Arsenal.

However, CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs claims while he is on Arsenal’s list of targets, they haven’t made a move for him yet.

He tells Give Me Sport: “He’s on their shortlist, but they haven’t made a move and nobody’s made a move for Tielemans yet.

“That’s really interesting because when one club makes a move, it might trigger others into action.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans is one of the best midfielders around, and he is very experienced in Premier League football.

While he is not as young as Vieira, he could offer more value and even mentor the young Portuguese midfielder.