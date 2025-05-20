Despite winning the FA Cup Crystal Palace still expects to lose Arsenal target

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, and the likelihood of a summer transfer remains high. The England international has developed into one of the Premier League’s most reliable centre-backs during his time at Selhurst Park, attracting attention from several top-flight clubs.

Crystal Palace recently secured the FA Cup, a significant achievement that not only brought silverware to the club but also confirmed their qualification for the Europa League. With European football now on offer, the club will hope this success strengthens their case to keep their best talents. Guehi, who played a key role in their cup triumph, remains central to their defensive plans.

Arsenal Continue to Monitor Defensive Options

Despite not having urgent problems at the back, Arsenal remain keen to improve depth and ensure long-term consistency across all positions. Their pursuit of Guehi is a reflection of that ambition. The Gunners understand that elite teams require options, especially in central defence, where injuries and suspensions can affect the entire structure of the team.

A report from Football Insider suggests that Crystal Palace’s cup win has not had a significant impact on Guehi’s future. The defender is still expected to leave the club at the end of the season. Arsenal remain in the mix to sign him and view the 24-year-old as a strong addition to their squad.

A Competitive Market for Guehi’s Signature

Several Premier League clubs are believed to be watching the situation closely. Guehi’s consistent performances and his experience at both club and international level make him a valuable asset on the market. His ability to play out from the back and maintain composure under pressure fits well with the playing style of sides competing in European competitions.

If Arsenal are serious about bringing him to the Emirates Stadium, they will need to act swiftly. The interest from rival clubs is likely to grow as the transfer window approaches, and any hesitation could see them miss out on one of the league’s most dependable young defenders.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

