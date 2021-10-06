‘Destined for big things’ – Arsenal urged to sign ‘bullying’ striker

Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to make a move to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford, claiming he would be a great fit for their side.

The former Tottenham striker has previously admitted that the Gunners were his boyhood club, and is regularly asked his opinion on the direction of the club, and today was no different.

With us currently being linked with the likes of Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bent has claimed that we should be looking at Ivan Toney also, with the striker proving to be a nuisance to some top defenders during his short time in the English top division.

“Could they lure him away from Brentford? Well, of course,” Bent told TalkSPORT listeners(via Football.London) when discussing a potential move for Toney. “Yes (he would be a good fit for Arsenal). It’s early days.

“But what he has shown so far at Brentford, he is the real deal, not in terms of his goal return, just the way he is bullying people and he never shies away from a challenge.

“I think he is definitely destined for big things.”

As much as I respect what Toney has shown so far, I’m not entirely sure he is what we need from a striker. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is towards the latter end of his career, and his goals will desperately need replacing, while we also need to cover for the shortfall as he has already begun to slow.

I don’t believe we will be moving Auba on this summer, but we are already struggling for serious goal threats who will consistently ripple the net, and we are definitely light in that area with or without the Gabon international.