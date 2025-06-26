Detailed look at the 12 Gunners going to Switzerland for UEFA Women’s Euros 2025

The 16 squads competing at the Women’s Euro 2025 have now been announced. Twelve (I’m still counting Chloe Kelly) Gunners will represent Arsenal in a competition that begins on 2nd July. You will find at least one in each group. If a player suffers a serious injury or illness, they can be replaced as long as it’s before their country has kicked off in Switzerland.

Here’s a detailed look at who is on the plane…

Group A

Norway

Frida Maanum

Has already played at two World Cups and Euros, but the 25-year-old won’t be taking this tournament for granted after being fitted with a heart monitoring device following her collapse on the pitch. For a period of time, she doubted if she would return to playing. It makes her season even more impressive, the midfielder scoring 12 goals and boasting two assists. She does at times play a more defensive role for her nation; it’s at Arsenal where she’s developed into more of an offensive weapon. One of two groups where Gunners will face each other.

Switzerland

Lia Walti

As captain of the host nation, the 32-year-old will be one of the poster girls of the tournament. It’s a race against time to see if the midfielder will be fit to face her club teammate Maanum on the opening weekend. It speaks volumes to the DM’s importance to her country that her manager has broken her own rule, selecting a player who hasn’t been starting regularly. The skipper will be responsible for organising and protecting a vulnerable defence.

Group B

Spain

Mariona Caldentey

Having won three out of the last four Champions Leagues with Barcelona, the assumption was if any Spaniards would be lifting the European Cup for the third consecutive year it would be those in Catalonia, not the one who left them behind. After the events before and after the World Cup, Spain’s squad selection was always going to make headlines. The WSL Player of the Season was one of only three out of the Las 15 (those who protested against the manager) who eventually were selected. After the controversy regarding Luis Rubiales, only 11 of the 2023 World Champions are travelling to Switzerland. Our Gunner is one of them.

Group C

Sweden

Stina Blackstenius

Scorer of the only goal in the Champions League Final when Arsenal Women became Champions of Europe. Having also got the winners in our last two League Cups, you could argue the 29-year-old is a big match player despite never being prolific. The striker has played and scored at previous World Cups, Euros and Olympics.

Group D

England

Leah Williamson

Captained the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory on home soil three years ago. In many ways, her leadership qualities will be even more crucial in Switzerland after the recent retirement of a couple of big personalities, the withdrawal of Millie Bright and even talk of unrest in the camp. For club and country, she has become one of the poster girls for the rise of the sport in the UK. There’s a reason why she is one of the first Gunners Adidas ask to model their merchandise. At Arsenal since the age of 8, a generation will be able to relate to the 28-year-old. One of several key players who had to miss the World Cup, she has been very outspoken about how many of herself and her peers were suffering serious cruciate ligament injuries. After how she played in the Champions League Final, you could make an argument she’s one of the best big-game players. It feels like the larger the stage and heavier the pressure, the calmer she becomes. Whatever happens in this tournament, her legacy in terms of what she has done to help grow football in England is safe.

Chloe Kelly (was on loan from Man City last season)

Not officially a Gunner, but after her story in 2025 it felt worth including her. Will always be remembered for scoring the winner in the last Euros Final, but as recently as January the 27-year-old not only didn’t seem likely to be involved in this squad but was talking about taking a break from the sport due to her mental health. While she won’t go into detail, clearly she disagrees with how she was treated at Man City. You would think becoming a European Champion back at Arsenal on loan was too much of a fairy tale story. Yet with her pace and crossing ability, don’t rule out her being the super sub all over again.

Beth Mead

While many Lionesses became household names after the last Euros, it was Beth Mead who scooped up most of the personal awards. No one got more goals or assists at the tournament, leading to her being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year and runner-up for the Ballon d’Or. At her peak, she was robbed of her powers due to rupturing her ACL, costing her a place at the World Cup. Understandably, after 11 months on the sidelines, she has been nursed back gradually. In a tight group, in particular with Holland and France, points could be decided on the small moments. As evidenced with her assist in the Champions League Final, she is still one of the first you would trust to have the mental strength to provide England with a moment of quality out of nowhere.

Lotte Wubben-Moy

Appears to be the biggest beneficiary from Millie Bright stepping away from the squad to undergo an “extended period of recovery”. Might tell you where the 26-year-old will start in the pecking order, but has proven countless times you can trust her to cover in the big games. Last season really was her breakthrough year in terms of the maturity she showed replacing an injured Williamson, earning her Arsenal’s Player of the Season. A great passer of the ball, a threat in both boxes in the air, she wouldn’t let her country down if asked to play.

Alessia Russo

After winning the WSL Golden Boot and FWA Player of the Year, the 26-year-old will travel to Switzerland confident. Despite not starting at the Euros three years ago, she still contributed four goals including her famous backheel against Sweden. This time around, she should lead the line.

Michelle Agyemang

Easily the wildcard of the squad. Ironically, may not have been in this situation if it wasn’t for an injury Russo suffered in April. The teenager was with the Under-19s at the time, so at the last moment joined the senior squad in Belgium. The 19-year-old memorably scored a volley 41 seconds into her first international cap. On loan at Brighton, she’s only really had one full season playing at the highest level. Arsenal invited her to Portugal to be part of the celebrations for our Champions League victory and see her as the future.

Netherlands

Like Mikel Arteta promised regarding Ramsdale and David Raya, originally Jonas Eidevall didn’t want a number one GK, believing competition would bring out the best in all parties. So while Zinsberger still played 18 times this season, Van Domselaar has made the position her own. It was at the last Euros she announced herself to the world. She didn’t start in 2022 as her nation’s first choice and only came on in her country’s first fixture because of an injury. She was so good she has essentially not been dropped since. This time she represents the Netherlands with a lot more expectation as she is viewed as one of the best in the world at what she does. They say goalkeepers don’t reach their peak until after the age of 30. At 25, she’s only going to get better.

Victoria Pelova

Another player who suffered a horrible cruciate ligament injury, meaning she missed 308 days of football. So unlike in 2022, the midfielder does not go to the Euros in the peak of her powers. As part of the 26-year-old’s road to recovery, she managed five WSL appearances in the run-in but only one start. So probably needs to be managed carefully in terms of minutes.

Dan Smith

