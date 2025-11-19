Details about Arsenal’s summer decision on Tierney emerge

Kieran Tierney was allowed to leave Arsenal in the summer after six years at the Emirates. The Scotsman joined the Gunners from Celtic in 2019, having developed into one of the finest left-backs in the game. Initially, he established himself as an undisputed starter during his first season, showcasing his technical ability and attacking contributions from the left flank.

Over time, however, Tierney gradually lost his place in the team. Following Mikel Arteta’s appointment as Arsenal manager at the end of 2019, the defender struggled to meet the tactical demands placed upon him. Arteta preferred an inverted left-back, a role that Tierney found difficult to execute effectively. As a result, Arsenal went on to sign at least three additional left-backs after Tierney’s arrival, further limiting his opportunities within the squad.

Returning to Celtic

Tierney’s contract at the Emirates eventually expired, and he returned to Celtic as a free agent this term. Since his return to Scotland, he has been performing strongly, demonstrating his continued quality as a left-back. Notably, he played a key role for Scotland in their World Cup qualifying victory over Denmark. Despite coming on as a substitute, Tierney produced an impressive display that highlighted his defensive solidity and attacking threat, prompting fans to question why Arsenal allowed him to depart.

His performance for the national team emphasised that he remains a highly capable player, capable of influencing matches even in a limited role. This resurgence has reignited debate among supporters, particularly given his contributions to Scotland’s success and the defensive challenges Arsenal have faced in recent campaigns.

Arsenal’s Decision Explained

As reported by Give Me Sport, Arsenal sanctioned Tierney’s departure because the defender had become injury-prone, making it impractical for the club to offer him a new deal. The decision was therefore based on concerns regarding his long-term fitness and reliability, rather than his technical or tactical abilities. While the move was controversial among fans, the club prioritised the need for consistent availability in a position that is central to their tactical system.

Tierney’s experience demonstrates the fine balance between talent, tactical fit, and durability in top-level football. His successful return to Celtic underlines his resilience and professionalism, while Arsenal continue to focus on players who meet both the physical and strategic requirements of the squad.

