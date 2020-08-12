Details of Arsenal v Liverpool Community Shield clash confirmed

Arsenal will take on Liverpool in the Community Shield this season after they won the FA Cup for the 14th time last month.

Mikel Arteta’s team will get a chance to win yet another trophy when next season’s curtain-raiser is played, and he will hope that his players can replicate their recent victory over the Premier League champions.

The Reds have always been a tough team to beat for the Gunners, but Arteta was able to mastermind that impressive win and fans will hope that he can do the same in this game.

For a long time, we have all known that the game will be played on the 29th of August. However, the other details had not been confirmed yet.

The event had been planned as one that fans will be allowed in as a test event ahead of stadiums being back to full capacity before the end of next season.

However, revealing the details of the game on their website, Arsenal noted that the game will be played behind closed doors.

The match is slated for a 4.30 pm kick-off time (UK time), it will be played at Wembley as usual and it will be shown live on BT Sport.