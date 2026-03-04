Determined Arsenal beat Brighton after Saka’s early goal

Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory over Brighton this evening, courtesy of an early strike from Bukayo Saka.

Having already recorded two wins against the Seagulls this season, Arsenal entered the contest with measured confidence. Nevertheless, Brighton have demonstrated their ability to trouble leading sides at the Amex Stadium, and the visitors were aware of the need for a strong start.

Early Breakthrough Sets the Tone

Arsenal delivered precisely that. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after just nine minutes, immediately placing Brighton under pressure and signalling that it would be a demanding evening for the home side. The Gunners have developed a reputation this season for protecting slender advantages, and this encounter presented another stern examination of their defensive resolve.

Brighton attempted to respond with intensity, pushing forward in search of an equaliser. However, they were met by an Arsenal side determined and disciplined in their approach. The visitors defended with composure and commitment, limiting clear opportunities while remaining a threat on the counter attack.

Although Arsenal created several promising situations that might have allowed them to extend their lead before the interval, they were unable to add a second goal. Even so, they entered half time with the advantage intact, an outcome that proved crucial.

Defensive Discipline Secures Vital Points

The second half began in similar fashion, with Arsenal maintaining their structure and focus. Brighton increased the pressure, forcing the Gunners to withstand sustained spells of possession and attacking intent. Despite the mounting challenge, Arsenal held firm and demonstrated the resilience that has characterised much of their campaign.

Preserving leads is often a defining trait of title contenders, and Arsenal displayed that quality once more. Their mindset appeared clear, if they could not find another goal, they would ensure they did not concede. Through disciplined defending and collective determination, they saw out the match to claim an important three points in their pursuit of domestic success.

