Determined Arsenal beat Brighton after Saka’s early goal

Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory over Brighton this evening, courtesy of an early strike from Bukayo Saka.
Having already recorded two wins against the Seagulls this season, Arsenal entered the contest with measured confidence. Nevertheless, Brighton have demonstrated their ability to trouble leading sides at the Amex Stadium, and the visitors were aware of the need for a strong start.
Early Breakthrough Sets the Tone
Arsenal delivered precisely that. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after just nine minutes, immediately placing Brighton under pressure and signalling that it would be a demanding evening for the home side. The Gunners have developed a reputation this season for protecting slender advantages, and this encounter presented another stern examination of their defensive resolve.
Brighton attempted to respond with intensity, pushing forward in search of an equaliser. However, they were met by an Arsenal side determined and disciplined in their approach. The visitors defended with composure and commitment, limiting clear opportunities while remaining a threat on the counter attack.
Although Arsenal created several promising situations that might have allowed them to extend their lead before the interval, they were unable to add a second goal. Even so, they entered half time with the advantage intact, an outcome that proved crucial.
Defensive Discipline Secures Vital Points
The second half began in similar fashion, with Arsenal maintaining their structure and focus. Brighton increased the pressure, forcing the Gunners to withstand sustained spells of possession and attacking intent. Despite the mounting challenge, Arsenal held firm and demonstrated the resilience that has characterised much of their campaign.
Preserving leads is often a defining trait of title contenders, and Arsenal displayed that quality once more. Their mindset appeared clear, if they could not find another goal, they would ensure they did not concede. Through disciplined defending and collective determination, they saw out the match to claim an important three points in their pursuit of domestic success.
This is our League to lose and I believe we won’t!
That was some match. With Brighton pressing it was a real tough. Happy for hard fought 3 points.
One game at a time…
That was dour and not great but probably VERY significant. Citys next 5 games 4 away. Us next 5 games 4 at home. The common game where they are home is against us. TOTALLY in our control. I am worried by the in treacle football but we keep scraping wins. We deserved today, probably not so much Chelsea but we did today. HOPEFULLY the breathing space and home games can help us play better football and control the game even more🤞Massive win. Big ups Gabriel, Rice and Timber. Big downs Zubimendi, Gyokores and Eze. They are struggling with the pressure and the occasion.
No theyre struggling with the fact we are playing defensive tight football..
Once we get over the line the handbrake will be off and next season too
The whole “hating pundits” would definitely go deaf and dumb now Arsenal won and without any set piece goal. The Cityzens dropped point and they’ll still cry and say after all, they didn’t lose. If it were to be Arsenal that dropped point now, they’d have flooded the social media space by now.
Onwards and upwards Gooners
Forget all the nonsense that the unrepentantly hypocritical spin doctors keep spewing in the media, because at this point in the season all that matters is getting the three points.
The truth tonight is that we won at a very difficult away ground while City could only draw at home to Forest.
I’m absolutely buzzing tonight!
COYG 💪
Gabriel Maghaleas was way too good today:
10/10
Clear Man Of Match
Rice was very close, he worked way too hard as there was nothing in front of him that wanted the ball (asides Saka & Brighton did well blocking us from going to him):
9/10
Then Hincapie was fantastic – I thought Arteta should have left him as LB so as not to disrupt the shutdown he was running on that side
But at the CB he was very good also:
8.5/10
Kai: fantastic, helped relieve the pressure on the midfield, Rice could now float around like he normally does, was willing to receive the ball anywhere on the pitch – plus very great aerially:
7.5/10
Raya: we know our keeper is world-class
7.5/10
Saka: he’s tired, but we stick him there to instill that worry in oppositions and yet again as I’ve always been saying: “He’s not at his best but 80% of our open play goals is still from his gameplay”:
7/10
Timber: This guy was very good today
8/10
Shout out to Trossard, also aided in getting the control of the game back in our favor
Those are the only people that showed up today
I have always been a lover of “clean sheets”.Take a bow Gabriel ,you were terrific tonight when some of your team mates were anonymous.. A lot of fans on JA criticise Odegaard on a regular basis but without him we seem unable to control the game.The less said about our starting front three and Eze, the better, and i sincerely hope Havertz stays fit for the rest of the season.
I genuinely do not understand the flack that comes Odegaard’s way.
The way Gabriel has matured in recent seasons has been epic. Such a change from when Bayern were tactically leaving him open and just letting him have the ball a few seasons ago.
Trouble is grandad, we fail to control the midfield whether or not Odegaard is or isn’t on the field. Unfortunately Odegaard is our designated creative leader and without Nwaneri we have no other remaining options because Rice is usually expending his energy cleaning up what Zubamendi is failing to do.
So you mean that easy shooting chance which Trossard totally mistimed. What else did Grandpa do to steady the ship. The guy is on his last legs.
Above was meant for Babasola, not Grandad.
The game I was really worried about! Three points and we March on. How big was this win! City held and it’s in our hands now.
Hincapie had a good game both at left back and center.
Midfield looks a bit thin, and that roar from the away end told every feeling from the Arsenal fans worldwide
Watching Arteta being interviewed post match
As much as he’s smiling, it looks as though Arteta has been on the rack
Job done all that matters. 3 points for Arsenal 1 for City. Hincapie, Gabriel really dug in this match. Rice too in the 2nd half especially. If this is how we win matches then is what it is but definitely dont think this can be done many more times and hopefully at home we can make games more smoothly again. Also, Raya is a champ in the box and his control of it was the big difference between Brighton scoring v. walking away with nothing.
boring but job done and thanks to NF for the tie against City.
Job done most important. Good flowing attacking football last three seasons ends in 2nd places.
Fans will forgive Arteta for “boring football” If Arsenal win Epl 😎
FYI, we only have 3 away matches left. A lot of this is going to come down to holding our nerves at home in front of a crowd with a lot of expectations to end our league drought
Really disappointed with the Brighton manager
Just heard him still harp on about ti.e wasting
. I think we call it game management
Talking about giving yellow cards and sending off. Understand he is trying to get everyone up for the game but once finished I expected him to at least acknowledge it’s just a game of football but still chirp on is poor sportsman ship
Really hope they go down next season 😃
I will take 1-0 to the arsenal for every remaining game. Not sure if my heart will take it
As we said b4. A few more twists and turns and today it was in our favour.
Pa
If you saw some of the faces of some the city players. It told a story that they know it could be a step to far for them this season after that result
Onwards and upwards
Expect more managers to start doing this. The media has set the narrative that we are aggressive bullies and foul every corner. This ref today was a bit of a mess to begin with though and was calling some ghost fouls against Gyokeres lol. Also, this game got 7 added minutes so not sure what he’s complaining about.
Anyone else not bothered about the way we played, how long we took to take a corner, whether our throw ins were good, if we used the “dark arts” or whether there were scrums in the penalty areas, or the referee was biased?
Watch and read how all the above are used when describing The Arsenal win tonight by the media!!
Three great big points and an improved GD while city115 dropped two points – a welcome rest from the PL this weekend and a real chance to rest many of our “senior” players.
Five home and four away games to come and as long as we get enough to cross the line as champions, I couldn’t care less how we play!! COYG!!
Sorry, three away games… even better!!
Let whoever is yapping do it, who cares !
I think we will the league at Etihad, I feel so, and how good will be that.
Dont think ive ever been buzzing so much over such a performance but we are 7 clear!
We have Everton (h) and Bournemouth (h) before City in the league as well as Mansfield (a) fa cup, Leverkusen in the cl and City in the Carabao.
City play west ham (a), Crystal Palace (h) and Chelsea (a) in the league with Newcastle (a) in the Fa cup and Madrid 2 legs in the CL.
Its looking good.
I really thought that we will drop points in these past 3 matches but we have taken 9 points. That’s brilliant.
Now unto Everton at home in 2 weeks time. That’s another tough match and Everton are in good form, but I believe we can get the win.
A big thank you to Nottingham Forest. They shared points with City and that will give us a little breathing space with the 4 points gap.
Everton, Newcastle, West Ham and Man City.
These are the 4 toughest matches that we will face in the remaining 8 fixtures. I hope and pray we win most of them.
Bournemouth and Fulham will also be tough but we should win them at the Emirates.
Crystal Palace and Burnley also has to be wins.
God please. Let everything just align for us this year.
We are way overdue for a title.
Sj
You have to earn the prem
At the end of the season it is the best team that always wins it
Not because teams bottle it but because the team that wins it has earned it
Not counting my chickens just yet but we are on our way to earning it
8 to go and 7 points to go
Imo points on the board are better then games in hand at this stage of the season and we currently have the points
As I previously said. It is causing me a heart attack at times but loving ❤️ every minute of this run in a d lime Ken, I don’t care about performances, game management, I care about the points
Onwards and upwards
Well done massive 3 points.
Coming to Everton game , can’t wait.
COYG.
Whenever Big Gabby runs out for us… just know we will not be losers.
He represents the world class in this side as does his main man. Captain material. No nerves from me, none whatsoever, not when arsenal have the best CBs in world football.
Oh! Hincapie is impressing me. He is improving every match and he has taken the left back spot from the injury prone Calafiori and the young Skelly.
Hincapie, Gabriel, Timber and Raya were solid today.
Our defence might just end up being the unit to win us the league.
Our attack has to step up for this business end of the season.
Funny fact we are on track to outscore the invincibles but conceed more.
Personally I thought Hindcapie struggled at LB today. He was better at CB, filled in great but Calafiori (injury apart) is a far better player, defending and going forwards. From what I have seen he is a similar standard to Kiwior, whom I was not a fan of but covered great. Whatever anyone thinks we have great cover in defence.
I actually prefer Calafiori too but his fitness record is just frustrating.
Hopefully most or all of our players will stay fit for the rest of the season.
City and Liverpool showing there’s few easy games in the PL. Our usual weaknesses were on show – aka our attacking front – but some terrific performances from the back and great ugly win. Onwards!
A defensive performance full of grit. That took a lot of suffering, but the job got done all the same. Attention to the next, a trip to Mansfield in the FA cup. COYG!
We can probably quickly agree that it was not a good game. Arsenal only had 1 shot on goal in the whole game. We knew, Brighton would be tough to beat. They have only lost 2 home games. However Arsenal players seem tired. We are playing a lot of games.Rotation is more necessary than ever. But nice with the 3 points and nice that ManC only got 2-2 against NottF.
if we win our next two home games in the league we send City to Bridge at least with the gap 10 points
I’m also hopeful City and Palace stay in Europe so their game in hand is not before we go to the Ethiad
thank you to the Forest defender on the line at the Ethiad in the last second .
That’s what I love sport – the small details.
That clearance could be massive for both ends of the table
Everton H
Bournemouth H
Man City A
Newcastle H
Fulham H
West Ham A
Burnley H
Crystal Palace A
These are still very tough 8 matches that we have ahead for us, because these teams have shared points with us in the past 3 seasons, so a new record against them needs to be created for us to be able to win the league.
Hopefully the boys put up a very strong performance and we win all or most of them and City still drop a few points too.