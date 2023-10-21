Determined Arsenal grab a draw against Chelsea despite poor performance

Arsenal managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Chelsea this evening at Stamford Bridge, staging a remarkable comeback from a two-goal deficit. The Blues exhibited unwavering determination right from the game’s outset, with Mauricio Pochettino employing a midfield-heavy strategy that left Mikel Arteta’s boys grappling for opportunities.
Initially, it appeared as though Arsenal would be hard-pressed to find solutions to the challenges posed by Chelsea. The Blues further improved their day when they seized the lead through a contentious penalty due to a handball by William Saliba. Chelsea continued to stifle Arsenal’s creative efforts, with key players such as Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice struggling to generate scoring opportunities. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka delivered a subdued performance and failed to showcase his usual brilliance.
Shortly after the halftime break, Chelsea extended their lead when a mistake by David Raya allowed Mykhailo Mudryk to capitalise on a poor cross and find the back of the net. Arsenal, spurred by tactical adjustments made by Arteta, increased their intensity and managed to pull one back, with Declan Rice taking advantage of a blunder by Robert Sanchez.
Leandro Trossard, who came on as a second-half substitute, played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s resurgence, netting their second goal with an assist from Saka, injecting a sense of style and excitement into the match. Both teams relentlessly pursued a potential match-winner, with Eddie Nketiah causing difficulties for Chelsea through his spirited runs and confrontations with Thiago Silva.
In the end, both clubs settled for a hard-fought and entertaining 2-2 draw.
Always disappointed when we don’t win a Derby but I’ll settle with a draw
Well done to Chelsea for playing well. They fought hard
We should start Trossard more often
Anyway still at 5he top with Man City and no losses unlike Man City lol
Why did Partey not kick a ball today?
Or is he injured again?
My guess is he would only have come on if absolutely necessary
Define “absolutely necessary” in the context of today’s match please.
I don’t understand.
he wasn’t fit the start. And by the time Mikel wanted to make a sub he favored dropping Rice deep and throwing on more attackers instead. So Partey wasn’t needed for how Mikel decided to change the game.
The gaffer blunder with the starting lineup in my opinion, having gone behind by two goals in the second half Arteta is force to goes with more attacking players with his substitutions.
My view too and I agree with RSH
Great comeback, but I think Raya was out of position. We’ve seen Ramsdale’s and Raya’s weaknesses, so maybe we’ll need to find another GK in the summer
I notice that Arsenal under Arteta’s management are always awful after a long international break. He needs to fix that
What was the advantage of playing him over Rams- I can’t still figure out. The only thing we could notice was more mispasses and wrong positionings.
You’re absolutely right
Gai, truth be said i am yet to see how Raya is better than Ramsdale his many risk taken is not even helping the team. I also hope you “ll remember how I posted under your comment on team selection that “Sterling at times plays from the right wing and he would worry Zichenko and that I prefere Tomiyasu” I hope you saw what happened.in today’s match. Jorginho didn’t help his course at all Pathey is still relevant in our midfield. Once again Arsenal bench made the difference when it mattered. Hope they pick form against Sevilla on Tuesday.
This Epl season is obviously going to be highly competitive no slacking for any ambitious team.
I do NOT think RAYA was out of position. I KNOW HE WAS! Several yards in fact and way way, disgracefully , amateurishly, out of position.
No possible excuse for such a dreadful misjudgement. I want him GONE from us and ASAP!
Today we learnt that there is s different dimension to this team. The one where we don’t need Odegaard, Saka and Jesus to play well.
It was Havertz and Trossard who changed the game in my opinion.
Havertz is good at winning headers. He won almost all. A decent sub. Trossard was a poacher’s finish. He should start more games.
Still unbeaten. On we go.
Agree, ive given Havertz tons of flack but his sub was a huge boost for us and allowed us to keep our attacks going consistently. And yes, some off form players, and I was glad to see Eddie on the pitch. Sometimes you just want a striker to be a striker, as much as I love Jesus. Chelsea also made it a game where having a normal CF occupying their CB’s would’ve been more to our benefit too.
Have to be happy with the point and have to commend the fight back to earn it. Facts are the international break got a bit rattled along with Poch getting this Chelsea team very organized to negate our attackers from doing any. Declan Rice MOTM by a long shot for me, he has An amazing work ethic. We need Odegaard back on form now and Saka fully fit. Well done to the manager for making positive changes when the game called for it too. I don’t think we’ve lost our momentum, just need to reorganize and prepare ourselves for the next one
Ramsdale never made back to back to back mistakes like these in an Arsenal shirt. I don’t know anymore what makes sense in our goalkeeping department
I am very proud of the AFC players for showing fight and getting a point from a game where we deserved nothing. Chelsea were by far the better team. This performance gives me more hope than the win against Man City.
Congratulations to the manager for the substitutions.
Objectively, Ramsdale needs to be between the sticks.
Your comment really makes sense. That’s how faith should be practiced
Awful performance and really lucky to get the draw but we did. The Raya situation is verging on embarrassing and really, so is the Haverz one, for obvious, different reasons. So many players, Odergaard, Saka, Zinchenko, Jesus and White did not turn up today. The football was so poor today, from both teams but especially Arsenal. The plus is we stay unbeaten and move on.
Raya embarrassing not Havertz
I don’t think we was lucky today, more possession more shots and more corners, if anything Chelsea was “really lucky” that we didn’t show up today….. 🤔💪
1st half performance was not good at all. Still, penalty wrongfully given to Chelsea..
1) Unintentional handball.
2) Header was off taget.
Chelsea keeper fault Tommy inside penalty box off the ball, still no penalty given.
I cant figure out what is the exact rule for handball. I don’t even know when will the inconsistent decision making on the part of different officials will be fixed.
Yea I don’t like the Saliba call but if it were the other way around there’s not a doubt in our mind we would be complaining. But if it’s true VAR is saying that Saliba is stopping a shot on target then they’re blind and it’s embarrassing. Even from one TV angle it was obvious to me that shot was definitely NOT going on target. But I can’t really argue with the call in the end because most of us would feel hard done by too if the shirt colors were switched.
Totally agree on the Sanchez foul though. It’s just become acceptable for GK’s to get away with murder now. He was nowhere near the ball and just punched Tommy. For all the Raya flack, at least we don’t have Sanchez between the sticks.
The current handball rule is ruining our great game I’m afraid.Our performance in the first half was woeful and from what I have seen so far this season, we should not be taking up our option to buy Raya.
Handball no longer exists! It has foolishly and wrongly been REPLACED BY BALLHAND, by the pygmy brains who run football -, meaning FIFA, not the refs who are only doing what they are, stupidly and unfairly, instructed !
Wasn’t convinced about our starting line up as we all knows, but it is what it is.
Paul Merson was dead accurate again with how the spoils should share.
When the going get rough someone have to step up and hold the game by its scuff, Declan Rice does that for us tonight, with that amazing interception and made them pay.
In the end this feels like a win, the former West Ham man is my player of the match
Agree 👏👏
Hardly a poor cross from Mudryk, more like he saw Raya off his line and scored a worldly. A good result I the end as we were way off but Chelsea weren’t much better. Still unbeaten, onwards and upwards. COYG.
GB , the camera shows he was clearly looking at Sterling before he attempted the cross
Absolutely
He was trying to cross the ball, he didn’t look at Raya once. Miss kick.
Arteta is unnecessarily complicating things. The goalkeeper’s situation is his own making. If you want to replace Ramsdale be frank about it and stop putting pressure on them.
Where are the Havertz haters? In two consecutive games he has come off the bench and changed games. What many of his detractors didn’t realise was the fact that his size is a great asset because of his hold up play and winning aerial balls. Since Giroud’s departure we have been lacking such a player. I believe this is the main reason why Arteta signed him. It is this point which many of the armchair critics failed to appreciate.
No one hated Havertz. He should not just be playing in our midfield
NO sensible, rational thinking Arsenal fan “hates” HAVERTZ. But many rational thinkers cannot possibly understand WHAT MA sees in him!
Nor in RAYA, to be clear!
Our worst performance since I can remember, is this the same arsenal that took mancity to the wire for the title last season? Very poor, very poor.
I love and respect Arteta and I’m proud and glad he is our manager, but sometimes he overdoes things too much for his own good. I hope raya doesn’t start against Sevilla and our next epl game, his ball distribution is terrible as far as I’m concerned and what a silly way to concede that second goal, lost all his bearings and routine positioning.
Lucky, we need to thank pochetino for this draw . Every cell in my body dislike our performance today,
Rice motm. He was the only one that can keep his head high in today’s game closely followed by havertz (surprisingly).
Raya wouldve played no matter what in this game, Ramsdale was unavailable because his wife gave birth. I agree though, Mikel needs to start questioning David Raya. It hasn’t been a good start for him and he’s not convinced anyone he’s better than Ramsdale. It would be a massive mistake to lose Ramsdale for a GK that looks inferior so far. I also don’t feel like Raya is really going to be making any fantastic saves for us. Even the shots that Chelsea hit over the bar, it didn’t seem like he had them covered if they were to be on target.
I take the point that post international duty we look ‘off’
I was absolutely certain that Raya was dire but he then did a wonderful grab when a goal could have ensued
He wasn’t great but then neither were the rest of the starting 11
Rice scoring settled things but the substitutions made a massive impact and Trossard’s goal was a bit of understated joy for me.
We need a target man
Cole Palmer was a very useful addition for Chelsea
To finish, I do think the penalty was iffy but we are not the only ones who fall foul of the edict.
I’m not saying we were lucky it overall a draw was a fair result
Yes we absolutely needed a target man, though am not the biggest fan of Havertz , he won all his arial duels convincingly one of which that had lead to goal.
The sharing of the spoils is more than a fair result and when you consider how Jesus was clobbered in the box by their goalie without touching the ball
Fair points there Gunsmoke
Still unbeaten and second on the table till at least monday night. Goes to show the stuff this team is made of, i can only feel sorry for those who have no idea how massive this come back is to our mental strenght. We are very much on our way of achieving something special. A trip seville next,COYG!!!
Can anyone explain in intelligent manner the apparent thinking of MA, who for whatever rmysterious and unfathomable reason sees something in RAYA that is invisible to me and I suspect to most Gooners too?
What has RAYA DONE TO displace RAMSDALE? NOTHING AT ALL, IMO!
In one respect I am pleased to see RAYA, WHO I HAVE NEVER RATED ESP, play so badly. That is because I HOPE AND BELIEVE THAT RAMSDALE WILL REGAIN HIS PLACE AND that we will NOT make RAYA’s loan a permanent deal.
I never understood why we dropped Ramsdale in the first place and consider it a huge and hopefully not too long lasting MISTAKE!
Keepers need a huge personality. RAMSALE is as huge a personality as we can ever get. Raya looks terrified and like a rabbit caught in headlights.
Jon
I agree that Ramsdale’s presence is so important but there were times last season when I feared the worst. Maybe a bit too over confident?
Raya doesn’t always look comfortable- and Ramsdale never gave that impression at all.
Neither are tops in my book but I love Ramsdale’s aura
So on whose side do you come down on then Sue? You have not actually said definitively , one way or the other.
As for me, I HAVE SEEN MORE THAN ENOUGH OF RAYA AND WANT HIM GONE, RIGHT OUT OF ARSENAL ALTOGETHER.
I suppose- but with no real confidence based on the later stages of last season- that Ramsdale deserves another chance
However, I’m not convinced by either which may make Arteta’s decision making more difficult
The heart wants what the heart wants, but Arteta will eventually use his brain, once gets past his blinkered stubbornness of course.
Chelsea are on the ascendancy and that may turn out to be a bigger point than may be appreciated today. Happy with a point on the day, but disappointed with Odegaard, he can be brilliant, however, sometimes he doesn’t show up. I am also preferring Tomiyasu ahead of Zinchenko against classy wingers.
JBG5 that’s one of the blunder made with the starting lineup, starting the Ukrainian.
Funny stats. All our draws have been 2-2.
And all the 2-2s have been London Derbies!
But to think of it and to be honest as well. Shouldn’t Arsenal have beaten Chelsea in the match to claim all the 3 points at stake in it?
I think the Gunners ought to have as they are fully aware that Tottenham Hptspur who at home play on Monday night against Fulham will gazzumb us by 2 points at the top of the table if they beat Fulham as Arsenal currently sit on the table on 21 points.
Us can only now hope that Spurs will also drop 2 points at home against Fulham on Monday night. Or be beaten by the Cottagers in the match. A match result that can happen.