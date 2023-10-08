Determined Arsenal secures outstanding victory over Manchester City

Arsenal showcased their determination as they secured a magnificent victory against Manchester City in a game that could potentially redefine the balance of power between the two clubs.
The match kicked off with City displaying their trademark intensity, and Arsenal found themselves fortunate not to concede an early goal.
As the game progressed, the Gunners steadily gained control, although Matteo Kovacic may consider himself lucky not to have received a red card during the physical exchanges of the first half.
Arsenal’s midfield maestros, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, played a pivotal role in dictating play and maintaining possession for a significant portion of the game.
Despite City’s renowned strengths, Arsenal’s second-half performance made them appear second-class, as they kept City pinned in their own half.
The turning point arrived when Gabriel Martinelli, coming off the bench, capitalised on Arsenal’s pressure with a deflected shot, sending the Emirates Stadium into raptures.
One would have expected City to mount a last-gasp onslaught, but they seemed bewildered and devoid of ideas in the closing minutes. Arsenal cleverly slowed down the pace and controlled possession as much as possible.
In the end, Mikel Arteta’s team accomplished a remarkable feat by defeating City in the league for the first time since 2015, all while maintaining their unbeaten record in splendid fashion.
This performance underlines the readiness of the Arsenal team to contend for the Premier League title this season. The only lingering question now is whether they can maintain their unbeaten run.
Arsenal players committed 20 tackles tonight. That must a record for us?!
So happy for this win!!!
I think most of those tackles were made by Jesus, Rice, Jorginho and Zinchenko?
Ödegaard 4 Jesus 4, Rice 3, White 3!
Wow, I didn’t realize Odegaard made tackles. Thanks for the details
Don’t want to comment on the standard of the game but I will take the win with 2 hands. May be this win will drench us with confidence and start playing free flowing football again.
Didn’t see the game unfortunately but when every season mid table clubs manage to beat City and we don’t indicate a mental block.
A win like this not only romove the block but also put fear to anyone who play us. You put fear into an oppenent and it’s already battle half won.
This might be the turning point that take us to the last step in being the genuine and expected challengers this and seasons to come.
A key take away from the game:
A good defense trumps a good offense everytime!
And what a win!
Happy for Gabi and super glad he’s back. We aren’t the same without him at all.
Tactical masterclass. Barring the early couple of minutes City created nothing, completely nullified the best attack in the world. Justice for the Kovacic staying on nonsense in the 1st half. Big hurdle overcome.
Very happy with the 3 points but that game was bery forgettable for all especially the neutrals.
Well done to MA and the team….maybe a win without Saka will help him realise he can utilise the squad even when he’s fit.
*very
Also Saliba is king!
Arteta made very good substitutions, because Havertz and Tomiyasu made Martinelli able to score. We could’ve controlled the game sooner if the referee gave Kovacic his second yellow card
Jesus was my MOTM, for his tenacity, skills and movements on the right wing. He managed to win some duels against Gvardiol and we didn’t miss Saka at all
Jesus was a menace. Motm surely for me as well.
And subs were well done. All of the subs were involved in that goal and Havertz finally got his assist in the big game.
I bet if it was Nketiah instead of Havertz, he would’ve attemped an impossible shot and never woul’ve spotted Martinelli.
If it was Nketiah, he would’ve lost against Man City CB because he looked tired and his hold-up play isn’t good
Saliba was also excellent at keeping Haaland quiet. He must be worth at least £80m now
Yes, Saliba was Superb. Also Gabriel as well. To keep someone like Haaland quiet like that isn’t a small feat. And our CBs have done it twice now.
We probably have the best defense in the league right now, considering substitutes as well. If Timber was available, our defense would be second to none.
Today’s MoTM should go to our defensive unit who nullified city potent attack. But our attacking unit was not clinical going forward. Jesus did hard work but was not clinical enough. We mostly carried ball too much rather than releasing earlier. But that doesn’t matter, because this was the game of tactic and we came on top. Mancity were lucky that they avoided red card and we were lucky not to concede a sitter earlier in the game. Can go into international break with content heart and wait for next big match against Chelsea who are coming into life.
My MOM was Rice by a mile Jesus and Odergaard worked hard but Jesus failed a couple of times, to deliver easy passes in the box because he kept his head down. Odergaard had a quiet game as far as creating. But Rice was peerless in his game management and ran the midfield.
Ramsdale must quickly return to our starting lineup. Raya has made us realize how good was Ramsdale. Raya was brought for ball distribution which turn out to be his worst attribute. It must be so frustrating for Ramsdale that Raya is able to keep is place despite serial poor performance.
Gai, I agree we didn’t miss Saka much. But not “at all” I say No. Jesus did well but his cut in and into midfield not compared to Saka; Jesus didn’t even make a single cross in. And sometimes he doesnt release the ball in time. Zichenko would have a serious competition in Tomiyasu. I don’t see Jorginho displacing Pathey anytime soon, Pathey brief time on the pitch shows he is a midfield maestro . His combination with Rice in midfield was top notch👌
We created little but kept City quite, and had one crucial thing go our way. We had really no chance of winning with Eddie up front, but the arial abilities of Kai and Tomi gave us some edge. Think Kai is wasted at midfield and can better contribute in some games as a CF.
I’d say that’s a fair reflection and if City had not been off their game, the dodgy shenanigans in front of goal could have been disastrous for us.
It was far from a classic but was indeed a classic result and how did Kovacic not get a red?
I agree with previous posters on an earlier thread that the substitutions were well timed and very effective
Well done to Martinelli on his return. Much missed- as was Partey
👍my thoughts Sue.
Well said Sue
When last did we have keep a clean sheet at home?
What on earth was wrong with Raya early on? OR was that part of the tactics? Maybe we needed to draw City out.
Could be nerves!
People talk about why we lost the title last season and the reason was our 2 losses to City. Had we won at home like today, we would’ve gained a 6 pointer and the race couldve looked much different
Massive three points, not a bad game at all to watch, but not a classic. One more goal and we would have been top of the league, very happy for the win though. As we won, I’m not expecting a post from Konstantin.
The chance to beat City today was there and we took it. Firstly the goal, all 4 subs involved and Partey doing what Jorghino failed to do, play the ball forward into a dangerous area. Secondly and not really mentioned Rice was unbelievably good today and was everywhere in midfield. The minus, never got punished (Raya) looked decidedly dodgy in the first half and nearly cost us. He didn’t so good for that. I dont know what Arteta said at halftime but the second half was totally better and the subs were spot on. Arteta outfoxed Pep, who outfoxed himself, playin Silva so deep. I do hope Arteta can see how good Rice and Partey can be moving on. Great to see Martinelli back. Flukey goal but you dont score, if you dont shoot.
Odeggard work rate was ridiculous
Must admit, given our history and missing both Saka and Martinelli (albeit on the bench) I thought we would lose this.
Very impressed – it wasn’t the most exciting game but sometimes you just have to dig in.
I am just glad they didn’t play Haaland lol
Saliba is some defender…
Arteta should never send Partey to the wings again
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍poor experiment. Lets hope thats the past.
yeah another case of tactical genius outfoxing themselves. I think we’ll only see it vs very weak teams with low block like burnley luton
Both teams locked the other out tactically especially in the build up phase hence the “boring” race. These games are mentally stressful and very happy how the team played clean with no errors.
People who were heart in mouth about Ramsdale, prepare yourselves its gonna be worse with raya
Woohoo we won!! So glad to have my prediction gone wrong. BTW if Partey plays, we can still play Shy Havents as our big boy CF to receive aerial balls. I feel inspite of all the defensive work he does as a midfielder, if he could transition up the pitch he would be more valuable as today…as they say in AGILE, even if we fail we fail forwards, lol.
Apart from that as other posters have mentioned, a tactically superb showing by MA, clever subs, Raya needs to either cool off in the bench or given an arm around the shoulder if he is to be our No.1 this season. Time for some Rambo action.
COYG!!
Sorry Kai Havertz not Shy Havents lol
I thought it was deliberate haha. He is shy to be fair.
Well he finally got an assist to boot, and in such a big game.
A vital win to bring us back to winning ways, never in doubt. Now we’ve got the int’l break, Goodluck rooting for your respective nations, We return in two weeks time to continue our journey. Enjoy the break my Dawgs.COYG!!!
After Saliba gets home tonight he will take out of his pocket his keys, his wallet and Erling Haaland 😂😂😂😂
👍
Haaland was invisible
Thank you Ake’s face. We finally beat Pep’s City in the league. Credit to the lads for putting up a great fight to the very end.
Rice and Jorginho worked well today. Hope it convinces MA that Rice should play Xhaka’s role with either Partey and Jorginho as DM. It sure looked better than previous games when Rice was DM and Havertz was in Xhaka’s role. Happy with how the midfield clicked today.
Though the goal may be a lucky deflection, we played better than City today and deserve the win
Nice assist by Kai.
Great impact from Martinelli.
Saliba is just the very best!
Captain Øde is the boss.
Raya had an off day.
Forgot to mention Rice, Rice, Baby, excellent today, again!
I praise Aesenal for this their first much awaited victory in the Epl over a Pep Guardiola’s Man City coached Citizens team. More grease to Arteta and the Gunners elbows as the await Chelsea at the Ems after the international break.
Us are 29d in the table behind Tottenham Hot spurs but on the same 20 points after playing 8 matches each. Spurs are ahead of us in head to head after forcing us to a draw game at the Ems last time out. For, us have the same +10 goals difference each.
Where was Haaland?
Cause i was looking for him.
90min zero shot
Without KDB, Haaland can’t make things happen on his own against good defense. And we do have a premium of a defense right now.
If anything gives me hope about our title chances this season, it’s our defense.
Well, the “cone man” outclassed his tutor not once but twice this season. Can we say we have a new Professor (not a masquerader) at the Emirates? The EPL is now tilting towards North London after years of Manchester domination. By the way are the naysayers hiding in their “Dans”?
Wow. Soooooooo happy
Spuds are above us but not for long
COYG