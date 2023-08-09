Determined AS Monaco prepares an improved bid Balogun

The competition for Folarin Balogun’s signature is intensifying, boiling down to a showdown between Inter Milan and AS Monaco.

Both of these clubs have initiated preliminary discussions for Balogun’s transfer, only to have their initial offers rebuffed by Arsenal. The Gunners are seeking a fee of approximately 50 million euros, attributed to Balogun’s impressive performances in the previous season.

Inter Milan’s pursuit of Gianluca Scamacca and Romelu Lukaku has fallen through, prompting their renewed interest in Balogun.

On the other hand, AS Monaco perceives Balogun as an ideal solution to the absence of the injured Breel Embolo and is resolute in presenting strong competition to Inter’s bid.

Monaco’s initial offer of around 30 million euros was declined by Arsenal, and according to RMC Sport, this is not the final word from the Ligue 1 club. Their determination to secure Balogun’s services remains unshaken, as they are actively crafting a fresh offer for the talented USMNT star.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It seems very clear that Balogun will leave the club this season, which might explain why Mikel Arteta has not bothered to get him involved in games so far.

The striker will eventually join one of these clubs, but we have every right to demand the highest fee we can for his move.

