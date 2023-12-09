Determined Villa shoots down Arsenal in Arteta’s absence

Aston Villa downed a second top Premier League club in four days as they defeated Arsenal this evening.
It was a game Arsenal knew would be tough after seeing Villa defeat Manchester City to win 14 consecutive home matches.
The question on everyone’s mind before the game was, will Arsenal allow them to make it 15?
Unai Emery’s men were good value for money and fought hard as they chased down every ball and flew into tackles at the slightest invite.
It was a performance that Arsenal struggled against even though the scoreline was just 1-0.
Arsenal had their chances but were wasteful with Martin Odegaard missing at least two good ones.
We all saw Liverpool show they might be the team to challenge for the title earlier today, and the Reds are now at the top of the league standings.
For Arsenal to overtake them again, the Gunners must defeat opponents like Villa away from home.
Most players on the pitch today were not at their best, with even William Saliba struggling with Villa’s physical attackers and making several errors.
There are more hostile grounds in the Premier League than Villa Park and winning the league demands we secure points at those type of venues.
Did Arsenal deserve at least a point? Probably but the truth is, we were very blunt up front. That said, there was controversy at the end of the game with a goal disallowed due to handball despite it appearing that Villa’s Matty Cash handled it first.
The lads need to brush themselves down and go again next week.
Very disappointed
I don’t know what to say
Congratulations Villa
We need to regroup and win our next match
Very down
It was a good performance, but bad result!
Gai – just shut up, we don’t need your negativity after losing.
Why they didn’t check Saka goal on VAR?!! The standard if refreeing on Britain is a disgrace….
Didn’t need to. He was so offside he was almost back at the Emirates.
We were supposed to at least draw the game, but we weren’t clinical. Aston Villa’s offside trap was immaculate and we came with a tactic similar to what they played against three days ago
Gai, I once said in a post before the match that our front men needs to take their chance. Villa want exceptional today. Also Villa had a bit of luck Arsenal goal could have stood in some case. We move.. the Boys didn’t play bad. Next up is UCL on Tuesday
Both the matches we lost involved two VAR decisions. Though both decisions might be correct, especially this one today but I guess we can only hope we win from here.
Honestly this time doesn’t look like champions material.
If even one of Saliba/Gabriel gets injured we are done.
*team
I’ve answered this once already😜 How many times do you need telling?
Nothing wrong with the performance with the exception of our shooting boots especially Odegaard. We had enough chances to win the game. Surprised we did not win with Villa playing the high line and I thought Trossard instead of Martinelli was a mistake considering this.
Keep calm guys, this is not a season defining defeat. We’ll surely get back up, this is no setback at all.
But it does highlight some of our weaknesses won’t you think?
The VAR decision was correct as they were focusing on the ball landing on Havertz’s back hand and not on his arm. That point was were the ball ricocheted on Cash’s hand as well.
On the match, we did create good chances and I was particularly impressed with how we managed to beat Villa’s offside trap a few times but no final third fortune. Game was a good contest albeit with a serious lack of urgency from the players and lots of ineffective and pressure inducing sideward passes. One thing I did note was, whether Ramsdale saves the goal which seemed like going through Raya’s palms….I didn’t want to enter this debate but feels like it might be time we see Ramsdale for some games. Attackers were hit and miss, was an off day.
But we pick ourselves up and go again. COYG!
Saka scored a goal wich looked to me onside
@Admin Pat,
I think certain choice of words shouldn’t be used on Arsenal fans page in an article. Especially when we had painfully lost. ” Determined Villa shoots down Arsenal” not a good feel is the writter an Arsenal fan at all?
I thought Martinelli has been very poor lately and was again poor today. Got in so many good position but his end product is a disaster. He certainly needs real competition.
Today again showed how thin our squad is. There was limited quality on the bench, and so we were limited to very few changes—very late on for that matter.
In Big games you have to be clinical WE were not…I am affraid we’r too short of expérience to be champions
Squad depth becoming worrying. Also we just don’t use our depth like we should. Why not take a risk and put on Reiss first instead of trossard who gave a predictably weak performance. It was NOT a bad game from us. It really all comes down to bad finishing and bad decision making. That can be fixed but it’s been annoying to see consistently this season. When you don’t take your chances you deserve to get punished. Odegaard the standout culprit today. He’s just not producing the same magic he did last season. Who in the squad puts pressure on him tho? Nobody. Even KDB gets benched when he’s not doing well. Saka also, hasn’t had a full 90 this season where he just completely terrorizes a defense. It’s just random moment where he produces this season. We need constant, efficient attacks instead of sporadic moments where it seems it’s more like we are willing the ball into the net instead of actually scoring through the quality of our play. Do others feel the same about this or just me? I’m not all doom and gloom about this game, just curious why this season we seem so drab so much in attack