Determined Villa shoots down Arsenal in Arteta’s absence

Aston Villa downed a second top Premier League club in four days as they defeated Arsenal this evening.

It was a game Arsenal knew would be tough after seeing Villa defeat Manchester City to win 14 consecutive home matches.

The question on everyone’s mind before the game was, will Arsenal allow them to make it 15?

Unai Emery’s men were good value for money and fought hard as they chased down every ball and flew into tackles at the slightest invite.

It was a performance that Arsenal struggled against even though the scoreline was just 1-0.

Arsenal had their chances but were wasteful with Martin Odegaard missing at least two good ones.

We all saw Liverpool show they might be the team to challenge for the title earlier today, and the Reds are now at the top of the league standings.

For Arsenal to overtake them again, the Gunners must defeat opponents like Villa away from home.

Most players on the pitch today were not at their best, with even William Saliba struggling with Villa’s physical attackers and making several errors.

There are more hostile grounds in the Premier League than Villa Park and winning the league demands we secure points at those type of venues.

Did Arsenal deserve at least a point? Probably but the truth is, we were very blunt up front. That said, there was controversy at the end of the game with a goal disallowed due to handball despite it appearing that Villa’s Matty Cash handled it first.

The lads need to brush themselves down and go again next week.